Detroit Institute of Arts' Upcoming Exhibition of 70 Works by Van Gogh is the Showcase of the Artist You Should Actually Be Excited About

By on Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 12:10 pm

Vincent Van Gogh's "Self Portrait" (1887). - COURTESY OF THE DETROIT INSTITUTE OF ARTS
Courtesy of the Detroit Institute of Arts
Vincent Van Gogh's "Self Portrait" (1887).

Fans were already hyped for the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Van Gogh in America exhibit set to debut in October. Adding to the anticipation, the museum announced the exhibit has now been expanded to include more than 70 authentic Vincent Van Gogh works.

Unlike other organizations seeking to turn a profit on the work of Van Gogh (who famously never sold any paintings in his life and reportedly died penniless) by turning his art into a selfie backdrop, the DIA's exhibit is the real deal. It was the first public museum in the country to acquire a painting by the renowned Dutch artist, his "Self Portrait" (1887), in 1922. The new exhibit marks the 100-year anniversary of the museum’s acquisition, and it's but a short daytrip drive from Northeast Ohio.

According to a press release, Van Gogh in America is the first ever to focus on the introduction and early reception of the artist in America. It will premiere on Oct. 2 and will run until Jan. 22, 2023.

The exhibit, exclusive to the DIA, will feature Van Gogh paintings, drawings, and prints from private collections and museums around the world. It also includes work by post-impressionist artists Paul Cézanne and Paul Gauguin, as well as 20th century European and American artists Raoul Dufy, Henri Matisse, Georges Ribemont-Dessaignes, and Joseph Stella.

General admission to the DIA is $14 for adults, $9 for seniors ages 62 and up, $8 for college students, and $6 for children ages six to 17. The special exhibition will cost a bit extra.

Ticket pricing for Van Gogh in America will be announced this summer.

More information can be found at dia.org/vangoghinamerica.
