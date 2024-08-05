Dig Into the World of Teen Angst With "Speech & Debate" at Convergence-Continuum

Misfits find their way armed with words in this production

By on Mon, Aug 5, 2024 at 9:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dig Into the World of Teen Angst With "Speech & Debate" at Convergence-Continuum
Photo Credit Robert Wachala/convergence-continuum

Stories about misfit kids are legion, from "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky to the adolescent touchstone of Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye." It makes sense, since that time between teen-hood and adulthood is so fraught with complexities involving identity, sex, and life in general.

In the play Speech & Debate by Stephen Karam, now at Convergence-Continuum Theatre, a galaxy of teenage angst is spread out by focusing on two boys and one girl whose personalities and desires are aflame as they try to discover where they fit.

Since they each have a voice that can't be heard, the three outcasts bond together and form a Speech and Debate Club. They are the only members, with dreams of performing at a national American Forensic Society convention.

The script by Karam is loaded with spot-on teenage chat during the "aughts" (the play premiered in 2007), and there are laugh lines aplenty. Plus, those three roles—emerging gay boy Howie, budding investigative journalist Solomon, and wannabe stage actress Diwata—are played by three actors who each have their own appealing characteristics.

But the production under the direction of Léo Fez feels rushed, and the bulldozed pacing results in scenes that are incomplete. This happens since the feelings of the characters seem unearned, and that leaves the audience in the lurch.

The play and its characters are tech savvy, and that is displayed up front as Howie, using the pseudonym "BLBOI" (ie. Blond Boy) participates in an on-line chat with a guy named "BIGUY." The joke in the original play was that Howie was a white kid with dark brown hair, and this gag is further explored in this production since Howie is played by a Black actor (an excellent Brandon Alexander Smith).

These high-schoolers find each other because they're trying on identities that fit them best. Solomon is eager to writes article for the school newspaper about local sex scandals involving the mayor and a teacher at the school, but he's shut down by the paper's faculty advisor.

As Solomon, Keniel Keeney is a dweeb with a purpose as he tries to fight for journalistic integrity under the suffocating rules of this high school in a small, conservative town in Oregon.

And Diwata is a free spirit who harbors a fervent dislike for Mr. Healy, the teacher directing the next school play. He has decided to change the storyline of "Once Upon a Mattress" by eliminating the fact that Lady Larken is pregnant out of wedlock. She rages at this move, disturbed that "an unwed storybook mom is too scandalous for a school that already has a Teen Mom support group."

Adult hypocrisy is on the grill and Diwata, played by Zoë Frager, has her own online venue where she roasts the show director with her own song: "Mr. Healy, you're a crap sandwich/get some bread, your balding head, and some more bread/you have your head between bread: crap sandwich."

Frager has a warm stage affect, which works well, but her character's edgy, eccentric personality—she wants to write a musical version of "The Crucible," complete with naked forest dancing.) But that side of her is muted, so we don't see how she gets under the skin of her teachers and even some of her classmates.

The script for Speech and Debate has complications involving rhetoric competitions and other sharp turns that need to be explored, not rushed past. Unfortunately, the direction consistently drives the actors to deliver the lines without taking necessary beats.

This rapid pace of line delivery doesn't allow for the characters to think their way through their thoughts and, not incidentally, denies the audience time to register those thoughts and grasp a sense of who these young people are.

Still the three young actors, along with Carolyn Demanelis who briefly appears as two craven adult characters, have their moments. And that's when this this version of Speech & Debate stands and delivers.

Speech & Debate
Through August 24 at Convergence-Continuum Theater performing at The Liminis Theater, 2438 Scranton Road, Cleveland, 216-687-0074, convergence-continuum.org.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Christine Howey

Christine Howey has been reviewing theater since 1997, first at Cleveland Free Times and then for other publications including City Pages in Minneapolis, MN and The Plain Dealer. Her blog, Rave and Pan, also features her play reviews. Christine is a former stage actor and director, primarily at Dobama Theatre...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (August 1-4)

By Jeff Niesel

Another MIX at CMA awaits

Porthouse Theatre's Production of 'Annie' Hits All the Right Notes

By Christine Howey

Annie, through Aug. 4 at the Porthouse Theatre

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 25-28)

By Jeff Niesel

The one-woman show 'Paper Cut' comes to Playhouse Square on Thursday.

The Cleveland Orchestra Does Lord of the Rings and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

It's summertime at Blossom

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (August 1-4)

By Jeff Niesel

Another MIX at CMA awaits

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 25-28)

By Jeff Niesel

The one-woman show 'Paper Cut' comes to Playhouse Square on Thursday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 18-21)

By Jeff Niesel

Sam Hunt comes to Blossom on Friday.

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 11-14)

By Jeff Niesel

Comedian Brad Williams plays two shows on Friday at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us