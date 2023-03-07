Electric Violinist and Vocal Master L. Shankar Comes to CMA and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

Orchestra Concerts
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
- On Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 pm Apollo’s Fire will present Exile – Music of the Jewish & African Diasporas under the direction of Jeannette Sorrell. This new program from Sorrell celebrates the interwoven connections of the Sephardic, Ashkenazy, Palestinian, and African traditions. Bath Church UCC, Bath. The program will be repeated on Thursday at 7:30 at The Temple — Tifereth Israel and on Friday at 7:30 at Paul’s Episcopal Church. Tickets are available online.
- On Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 pm Franz Welser-Möst leads The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Chorus in Mozart’s Requiem. Strauss’s Metamorphosen rounds out the program at Severance Music Center. You can also catch the performance on Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3. Tickets are available online.
Opera & Choral
- On Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 pm, Oberlin Opera presents Leonard Bernstein’s Candide, libretto after Voltaire by Lillian Hellman, John LaTouche & Richard Wilbur. The 1988 Scottish Opera House version includes additions to the libretto from Stephen Sondheim. Directed by Jonathon Field (his final Oberlin production), conducted by Raphael Jiménez, with guest choreography by Colette Boudreaux. Hall Auditorium, Oberlin. The show will be presented again on Friday and Saturday at 8 and Sunday at 2. Tickets available online.
- On March 12 at 3:30 pm David Gilson leads the Western Reserve Chorale in Johann Michael Haydn’s Requiem in c and Jonathan Willcocks’ From Darkness to Light: A Requiem of Hope. Maltz Performing Arts Center, University Circle, Cleveland. Free but reservations recommended.
New Music
- On Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 pm, Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project presents “The Evolution of the Arm” with the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. Cellist Khari Joyner opens. Convivium 33 Gallery, 1433 E 33rd St, Cleveland. Suggested donation $15.
- On March 10 at 7:30 pm the Cleveland Museum of Art hosts the genre-bending electric violinist and vocal master L. Shankar. In addition to having sold more than 100 million albums, he has designed his own instrument, a ten-string stereophonic double violin, built by Ken Parker, that covers the entire range of the orchestra. Gartner Auditorium, 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, 44106. Tickets available online.
Chamber music
- On Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 pm, Cleveland Classical Guitar Society welcomes the Brasil Guitar Duo, João Luiz and Douglas Lora. Plymouth Church, 2860 Coventry Rd., Shaker Hts. Tickets available online.
- On Sunday at 4:00 pm Arts Renaissance Tremont hosts Josh Henderson and the Warp Trio at St. Wendelin Church in Tremont. Freewill offering. And at 5, Music from the Western Reserve will present the Callisto String Quartet at Christ Episcopal Church in Hudson. Tickets available online
- On Monday, March 13 at 7:30 pm, Rocky River Chamber Music Society will host New Morse Code (Hannah Collins, cello & Michael Compitello, percussion), an unusual and alluring combination of cello and percussion. West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church in Rocky River. Freewill offering.
- And on Tuesday, March 14 at 7:30 pm, Cleveland Chamber Music Society hosts the Bennewitz Quartet at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights. Tickets available online
