ENCORE Chamber Music Institute Announces Schedule for Upcoming Music & Ideas Festival

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 9:12 am

An organization founded in 2015 by Jinjoo Cho, a locally based violinist who regularly takes her talents to the world’s most distinguished concert halls and festivals such as Carnegie Hall, Teatro Colon of Buenos Aires, and Herkulessaal of Munich, ENCORE Chamber Music Institute aims to bring some of the biggest artists to Northeast Ohio with its annual Music & Ideas Festival.

Dubbed Storytellers, the upcoming seventh season promises to be the most “emotionally provoking” season yet.

The series kicks off on June 10 with Signum Quartet, a group known for its innovative social media project, #quartweet, which allows composers of all ages and abilities to tweet a short quartet of 280 notes or less on Twitter. The group will play some of pop culture's most prominent anti-war, anti-establishment song arrangements.

Other highlights include Joseph Lim of the Metropolitan Opera and Cleveland’s own Cavani String Quartet will present a program of post WWI English songs as well as Schubert’s Winterreise (June 12) and Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, who'll lead Conversations prior to TALES OF PLEASURE: Food & Desire (June 17), a jazz-inspired program.

On June 19, Kara and Adam White, producers, directors, writers and co-owners of Cleveland-based Hemlock Films, will lead a Conversations program prior to Cho and award-winning violinist Hao Zhou performing iconic two-violin works by Alfred Schnittke, who's arguably the most prolific Soviet composer and a renowned film composer ever.

Jinyeob Cha (Korea), Director of Choreography for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter
Olympic Games (opening and closing ceremony), is bringing an interdisciplinary artist group of dancers, electronic musician, and visual artists to perform an original production, Body-Go-Round: Round1, on July 10.

In addition, the Verona String Quartet will perform throughout the festival.

The events take place at the 305-seat Dodero Center for Performing Arts of Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills.

