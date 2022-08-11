Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Explore the CAN and FRONT Triennials With Two Bike Tours This Month

Hundreds of chances to see art on two wheels

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 1:46 pm

click to enlarge Explore the CAN and FRONT Triennials With Two Bike Tours This Month
Courtesy Bike Cleveland

One of the best ways to experience the CAN and Front Triennials featuring hundreds of artists and exhibits across town is with others and on a bike.

Bike Cleveland is offering two such chances: August 13 with the Miles of Smiles: Euclid Beach Edition and August 17 with Not Your Average Slow Roll: W. 78th Street Studios Edition.

“Bike Cleveland has organized rides as part of festivals or events in the past, but this is our first series of rides that highlights art installations across the region city,” said Jacob VanSickle, Executive Director of Bike Cleveland. “This is the first series of events of this kind for the FRONT and CAN triennials as both launched in 2018 and 2022 marks the second edition.”

For Miles of Smiles, bikers will meet at Euclid Beach, located at 16301 Lakeshore Blvd., on August 13th at 10:30 a.m. then  roll out at 11. The ride will be a 25-mile trek visiting several FRONT and CAN Triennial exhibits throughout Collinwood, University Circle and Downtown, returning back to Euclid Beach by 3 p.m.

Not Your Average Slow Roll: W. 78th Street Studios Edition on August 17th will link up at 78th Street Studios, located at 1300 W 78th St., and hit the road at 6:30 p.m. During the 13-mile journey participants will visit numerous FRONT and CAN Triennial exhibits throughout Gordon Square, Downtown and Clark Fulton, returning back to W. 78th Street Studios by 9 p.m.

“This idea was brought to Bike Cleveland by a FRONT staff member and Bike Cleveland Board member, Deidre McPherson,” said VanSickle. “In partnership with CAN Triennial staff curator, Thea Spittle and Bike Cleveland's Education and Outreach Manager, Diana Hildebrand, they worked collaboratively to identify the exhibits to visit and the route.”

The CAN Triennial is a free, regionally focused exhibition featuring northeast Ohio artists selected by an intergenerational and diverse curatorial team. This year’s theme is “You Are Here” and runs through August, 31st.

The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art is a free, public contemporary art exhibition comprised of artist commissions, performances, films, and public programs that take place across Cleveland, Akron, and Oberlin every three years. This year’s theme is “Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows” and goes through October 2nd.

These Bike Cleveland events could be a reason to get some exercise, see the city while investigating and supporting the art community.

“Combined, the CAN and FRONT Triennials create the opportunity to see and experience contemporary art from 200+ artists, in 40+ venues, and in 10+ neighborhoods throughout Northeast Ohio, including Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin,” said VanSickle. “Because the exhibits are installed across the region, organizers thought a great way to experience them would be through a series of bike rides that take riders on a cultural adventure to experience not only contemporary art from our region and around the world, but to also experience the beauty of our neighborhoods and our city by bike. Our hope is to create another way for people to experience our region by bike while also exploring our region's robust arts and cultural scene.”

On both treks, Bile Cleveland advises checking things like air pressure in your tires, make sure you have working lights, wearing bright or reflective clothing, bringing weather appropriate clothing, a helmet, an emergency contact, and some money as they anticipate a coffee and snack stop etc. Refer to the websites for preparation suggestions.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Feast of the Assumption When: August 12th-15th Admission: Free Where: Little Italy What: Food, Food and More Food, The Assumption Ceremony, Entertainment and More

All the Cleveland Area Festivals to Hit Up the Rest of the Summer
Sweet Lorain Antiques 7105 Lorain Rd., Cleveland Formerly named Suite Lorain, this antiques shop sells items on behalf of many owners. Sweet Lorain is highly organized compared to usual shops' hodge podge, making it easy for buyers to see everything that is available. The prices can be on the high side but if it's vintage that you want, this is the place to go.

25 Essential Cleveland Vintage and Thrift Shops You Should Be Shopping At
Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

