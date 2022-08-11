Explore the CAN and FRONT Triennials With Two Bike Tours This Month

One of the best ways to experience the CAN and Front Triennials featuring hundreds of artists and exhibits across town is with others and on a bike.
Bike Cleveland
is offering two such chances: August 13 with the Miles of Smiles: Euclid Beach Edition and August 17 with Not Your Average Slow Roll: W. 78th Street Studios Edition.
“Bike Cleveland has organized rides as part of festivals or events in the past, but this is our first series of rides that highlights art installations across the region city,” said Jacob VanSickle, Executive Director of Bike Cleveland. “This is the first series of events of this kind for the FRONT and CAN triennials as both launched in 2018 and 2022 marks the second edition.”
For Miles of Smiles, bikers will meet at Euclid Beach, located at 16301 Lakeshore Blvd., on August 13th at 10:30 a.m. then roll out at 11. The ride will be a 25-mile trek visiting several FRONT and CAN Triennial exhibits throughout Collinwood, University Circle and Downtown, returning back to Euclid Beach by 3 p.m.
Not Your Average Slow Roll: W. 78th Street Studios Edition on August 17th will link up at 78th Street Studios, located at 1300 W 78th St., and hit the road at 6:30 p.m. During the 13-mile journey participants will visit numerous FRONT and CAN Triennial exhibits throughout Gordon Square, Downtown and Clark Fulton, returning back to W. 78th Street Studios by 9 p.m.
“This idea was brought to Bike Cleveland by a FRONT staff member and Bike Cleveland Board member, Deidre McPherson,” said VanSickle. “In partnership with CAN Triennial staff curator, Thea Spittle and Bike Cleveland's Education and Outreach Manager, Diana Hildebrand, they worked collaboratively to identify the exhibits to visit and the route.”
The CAN Triennial
is a free, regionally focused exhibition featuring northeast Ohio artists selected by an intergenerational and diverse curatorial team. This year’s theme is “You Are Here” and runs through August, 31st.
The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art
is a free, public contemporary art exhibition comprised of artist commissions, performances, films, and public programs that take place across Cleveland, Akron, and Oberlin every three years. This year’s theme is “Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows” and goes through October 2nd.
These Bike Cleveland events could be a reason to get some exercise, see the city while investigating and supporting the art community.
“Combined, the CAN and FRONT Triennials create the opportunity to see and experience contemporary art from 200+ artists, in 40+ venues, and in 10+ neighborhoods throughout Northeast Ohio, including Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin,” said VanSickle. “Because the exhibits are installed across the region, organizers thought a great way to experience them would be through a series of bike rides that take riders on a cultural adventure to experience not only contemporary art from our region and around the world, but to also experience the beauty of our neighborhoods and our city by bike. Our hope is to create another way for people to experience our region by bike while also exploring our region's robust arts and cultural scene.”
On both treks, Bile Cleveland advises checking things like air pressure in your tires, make sure you have working lights, wearing bright or reflective clothing, bringing weather appropriate clothing, a helmet, an emergency contact, and some money as they anticipate a coffee and snack stop etc. Refer to the websites for preparation suggestions.