Found Footage Holiday Festival Coming to Grog Shop on December 14

The Found Footage Festival debuted in New York in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of shows on tours that bring it to the U.S., Canada and the UK each year. It has been featured onand National Public Radio.Hosts Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, whose credits includeand, will bring the Found Footage Festival, the "one-of-a-kind celebration" of the videos that the duo has unearthed in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America, to the Grog Shop on Wednesday, Dec. 14.Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their "latest and greatest" VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities.The Grog Shop show will feature opening act Lenora, a local horror host, who’ll also bring a pop-up video store to the venue. In addition, Pickett and Pruher promise that they'll screen some newly discovered Christmas videos they've discovered in thrift store bargain bins.