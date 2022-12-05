Found Footage Holiday Festival Coming to Grog Shop on December 14

Artwork for the latest Found Footage Festival tour.
The Found Footage Festival debuted in New York in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of shows on tours that bring it to the U.S., Canada and the UK each year. It has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and National Public Radio.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]