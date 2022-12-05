Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Found Footage Holiday Festival Coming to Grog Shop on December 14

Local horror host Lenora will open the show

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 8:29 am

click to enlarge Artwork for the latest Found Footage Festival tour. - Courtesy of the Found Footage Festival
Courtesy of the Found Footage Festival
Artwork for the latest Found Footage Festival tour.
The Found Footage Festival debuted in New York in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of shows on tours that bring it to the U.S., Canada and the UK each year. It has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and National Public Radio.

Hosts Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, whose credits include The Onion and The Late Show, will bring the Found Footage Festival, the "one-of-a-kind celebration" of the videos that the duo has unearthed in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America, to the Grog Shop on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their "latest and greatest" VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities.

The Grog Shop show will feature opening act Lenora, a local horror host, who’ll also bring a pop-up video store to the venue. In addition, Pickett and Pruher promise that they'll screen some newly discovered Christmas videos they've discovered in thrift store bargain bins.
Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
