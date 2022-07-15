Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Fresh Fest Cleveland Returns to Rid-All Farm and Otter Park in September

Kid Capri will headline the annual event

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 10:25 am

Kid Capri. - COURTESY OF FRESH FEST CLEVELAND
Courtesy of Fresh Fest Cleveland
Kid Capri.
Reportedly the first DJ to perform on networks like BET and VH1, Kid Capri will headline Fresh Fest Cleveland 2022.

The annual festival will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park.

Cleveland acts Mourning [A] BLKstar, Chanelle Kazadi, Jah Messengers, MellowMan Funk, and Abstract Sounds will perform as well.

The day-long multicultural festival will again include a farmers market, art installations, hands-on activities and workshops, complimentary chef tastings, a Great Lakes Brewing Company beer garden, local food and art vendors, health and wellness activities, and a kids zone.

In addition, the Cleveland Botanical Garden will be on hand with an interactive art installation. Returning festival favorites include an outdoor roller-skating rink, yoga and wellness activities in the park, live art installations and various demonstrations.
Fresh Fest Cleveland’s mission is to “celebrate the arts and urban agriculture, promote health and wellness, showcase fresh local food, all while breaking down the barriers of this unified and fertile neighborhood and emphasizing cultural unity.”

Rid-All Farm and Otter Park occupy 26.5 acres of previously vacant and repurposed land in Cleveland’s Kinsman  neighborhood; complimentary shuttle service to and from the event will be provided from secure designated festival parking lots.

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region's public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland's public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter's Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights' primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood's absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland's marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

