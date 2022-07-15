Fresh Fest Cleveland Returns to Rid-All Farm and Otter Park in September

Courtesy of Fresh Fest Cleveland
Kid Capri.
Reportedly the first DJ to perform on networks like BET and VH1, Kid Capri will headline Fresh Fest Cleveland 2022
.
The annual festival will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park.
Cleveland acts Mourning [A] BLKstar, Chanelle Kazadi, Jah Messengers, MellowMan Funk, and Abstract Sounds will perform as well.
The day-long multicultural festival will again include a farmers market, art installations, hands-on activities and workshops, complimentary chef tastings, a Great Lakes Brewing Company beer garden, local food and art vendors, health and wellness activities, and a kids zone.
In addition, the Cleveland Botanical Garden will be on hand with an interactive art installation. Returning festival favorites include an outdoor roller-skating rink, yoga and wellness activities in the park, live art installations and various demonstrations.
Fresh Fest Cleveland’s mission is to “celebrate the arts and urban agriculture, promote health and wellness, showcase fresh local food, all while breaking down the barriers of this unified and fertile neighborhood and emphasizing cultural unity.”
Rid-All Farm and Otter Park occupy 26.5 acres of previously vacant and repurposed land in Cleveland’s Kinsman
neighborhood; complimentary shuttle service to and from the event will be provided from secure designated festival parking lots.