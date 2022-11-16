Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

Google Launches Arts & Culture Site Devoted to Cleveland

Virtual tours, exhibits and guides are featured

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 8:57 am

Google Arts & Culture, launched in 2011, has since 2019 focused on expansion to local markets outside of the heavy hitters of the arts scene,.

Today, Cleveland is part of that mix, becoming the sixth city to be featured.

Showcasing 18 Cleveland institutions, including Karamu, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Public Library, moCa Cleveland and others, the Cleveland site offers virtual tours and histories of Cleveland's cultural gems as well as guides to the activities, food and experiences that await on the shores of Lake Erie.

The goal for participating institutions, which were required to create content for the site and upload their own materials, is to increase exposure, whether or not that leads to in-person visits or not. Visitors can browse the museum's collection, for example, or take a tour of the Cleveland Cultural Gardens all from their computer no matter if they're sitting in Medina or California.

A collaborative photo album tool also offers the chance for the community to come together in exploring Cleveland’s uniqueness.

Mayor Justin Bibb and others will officially debut the platform with a demo presentation this afternoon at the Rock Hall.

"With 18+ partners, 80+ stories, 37,000+ artifacts, 90+ videos, and 10+ sites captured in 360° Museum Street View, the project celebrates the city’s cultural DNA as an industrial giant with cultural refinement," a press release from Google in advance of the event said. "For the first time, everyone everywhere can engage with these organizations across the city in one digital location and discover its unique culture."
