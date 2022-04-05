Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 3:21 pm

click to enlarge screen_shot_2022-04-05_at_9.24.52_am.png

The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards today announced the 2022 winners of the prestigious Cleveland-based competition, now celebrating its 87th year and the only literature arts prize given specifically to works that "confront racism and explore diversity."

This year's honors go to:
  • Percival Everett, “The Trees,” Fiction
  • Donika Kelly, “The Renunciations,” Poetry
  • George Makari, “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia,” Nonfiction
  • Tiya Miles, “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake,” Nonfiction
  • Ishmael Reed, Lifetime Achievement
“This round of Anisfield-Wolf winners brings us important insights on race and diversity,” jury chair Henry Louis Gates Jr. said in a release. “This year, we honor a satiric novel about lynching disguised as a detective story, a poetry collection that remakes the meanings of childhood abuse, an innovative look at the idea of xenophobia, and a story of recovered history based on an embroidered sack. All is capped by the lifetime achievement of Ishmael Reed, a genre-bending and genre-transcending colossus of literature.”

Gates and fellow jury members Rita Dove, Joyce Carol Oates,Simon Schama and Steven Pinker offered detailed, passionate congratulations to the winners and their works, extolling their importance in the literary landscape of America today, in a short video that accompanied the announcement.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

'Meteor Shower' Promises More Than it Delivers at Beck Center

By Christine Howey

'Meteor Shower' Promises More Than it Delivers at Beck Center

Cleveland Publisher Clevo Books Has Opened Storefront in 5th Street Arcades

By Sam Allard

Clevo Books, now open in the 5th Street Arcade

Detroit Institute of Arts' Upcoming Exhibition of 70 Works by Van Gogh is the Showcase of the Artist You Should Actually Be Excited About

By Randiah Camille Green

Vincent Van Gogh's "Self Portrait" (1887).

Savage Love: Stop Worrying Whether He's the 'Right Guy' and Start Asking If He's the 'Right Guy for Now'

By Dan Savage

Stop thinking forever and instead concentrate on now.

Also in Arts & Culture

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

By Vince Grzegorek

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 31-April 3)

By Jeff Niesel

A clip from Peace by Chocolate.

Savage Love: Stop Worrying Whether He's the 'Right Guy' and Start Asking If He's the 'Right Guy for Now'

By Dan Savage

Stop thinking forever and instead concentrate on now.

Savage Love: My Boyfriend and I Haven't Had Sex in Two Years

By Dan Savage

Your options are staying and enduring a sexless existence or staying and having sex with other people.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us