Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

In 'Log Cabin,' Now at Convergence-Continuum, LGBTQ Characters Deal With the Modern World

By on Tue, May 31, 2022 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT: CORY MOLNER
Photo Credit: Cory Molner

Just to be clear at the outset, if you see the "Log Cabin" as a current offering in your local theater listing, it's not a play about the humble beginnings of intrepid Abe Lincoln or a reference to "Little House on the Prairie." No, the title of the play, now at convergence-continuum theatre, refers to the soon-to-be-apocryphal subspecies of gay Republicans dubbed Log Cabin Republicans, who used to swan about in that political party until it became an anti-democracy club for thugs and conspiracy fantasists.

This play by the high achieving playwright and TV writer Jordan Harrison ("Marjorie Prime," "Orange Is the New Black") takes place from 2012 to the election of Donald Trump in 2016. In other words, a time that began with optimism for gays and ended with the elevation of a dystopian president who is not done wreaking havoc on women, gays, and so many others.

Playwright Harrison has a raft of societal topics on his mind in this play, including the merging of gay and lesbian couples into society. To handle that, he has a gay couple Ezra (who is white, played by Scott Zolkowski) and Chris (who is Black, played by Isiah Betts) visiting the lesbian couple Pam (Carolyn Demanelis) and Jules (Samantha Cocco) in their trendy New York City flat for cocktails and a high-octane bitch fest. Just to even out the apportionment of LBGTQ folks, they are joined by a trans man Henry (Emmett Podgorski, a trans actor), who as Helen was Ezra's best friend. Henry has a young girlfriend Myna (Lucy Turner), who has recently focused her romantic interests exclusively on transmen.

That box-ticking arrangement of identities is a bit forced, but it's all in the service of Harrison's goal: to show how those on the fringes of society—through race, sexual orientation and gender—deal with the world. Thanks to the playwright's dazzling wordplay, the 90-minute piece clips along on a wave of quips, jibes and knowing cultural references.

The play's structure utilizes many short scenes, each introduced with a time-relative orientation shown on a screen ("One Minute Later," "A Long Year Later," etc.). That screen also displays two-second clips from news stories of the time, to keep the audience locked into the right chronology.

After an introductory anecdote Ezra shares about his father's reaction when he learned his son was marrying a man (the old guy rehashed warnings about AIDS) the gay and lesbian outsiders target the new outsider Henry, who they claim has become "an ass-slapping misogynist." Other verbal fencing ensues over the prefix "cis," which indicates people who live in their birth gender. Ezra and Chris flare up at that designation, rejecting being grouped alongside the bullies who tormented them for being gay in their earlier years.

As Pam cranks out drinks and cheese snacks from the kitchen, she and Jules announce that they're going to have a child whom they decide to name Hartley. As time leaps ahead, we see that Ezra and Chris also decide to become parents, and they want to implant a fertilized egg into Henry's still functional uterus to complete the mission.

If that's not complicated enough, we also are introduced to baby Hartley (Podgorski), who hasn't spoken a word in his young life, but has a rich and snarky inner monologue voiced for the audience.

As directed by Eva Nel Brettrager and Cory Molner, "Log Cabin" has plenty of laughs, thanks to strong performances throughout and the playwright's rapier wit. But eventually it becomes a theatrical trapshooting exercise in which topics are launched into the air and the characters take aim and fire with unerring precision.

The script ultimately provides a soft landing for all this uproar, and you leave feeling entertained. But not as enlightened as you could have been if the Harrison had edited out a few issues and given the actors more room to live inside the changes they experience.

Log Cabin
Through June 11 at convergence-continuum, 2438 Scranton Road, Cleveland, 216-687-0074, convergence-continuum.org.

About The Author

Christine Howey

Christine Howey has been reviewing theater since 1997, first at Cleveland Free Times and then for other publications including City Pages in Minneapolis, MN and The Plain Dealer. Her blog, Rave and Pan, also features her play reviews. Christine is a former stage actor and director, primarily at Dobama Theatre...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

'The Legend of Georgia McBride' at the Beck Center is a Frothy, Amusing Journey Into Drag

By Christine Howey

'The Legend of Georgia McBride' at the Beck Center is a Frothy, Amusing Journey Into Drag

Plans Announced for Museum in Collinwood Dedicated to Work of Legendary Cleveland Outsider Artist Albert Wagner

By Shawn Mishak

Albert Wagner

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Memorial Day Weekend (May 26 to May 30)

By Jeff Niesel

Berea's annual Rib Cook Off returns this weekend.

Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

Also in Arts & Culture

The Cleveland Orchestra Does Verdi’s Otello and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Weekend

By ClevelandClassical Staff

The Cleveland Orchestra Does Verdi’s Otello and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Weekend

Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Memorial Day Weekend (May 26 to May 30)

By Jeff Niesel

Berea's annual Rib Cook Off returns this weekend.

The Cleveland Orchestra Performs Verdi, and Five Other Classical Music Events to Hit Up This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

The Cleveland Orchestra Performs Verdi, and Five Other Classical Music Events to Hit Up This Week
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us