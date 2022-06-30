Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Independence Day Concerts and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Plus the Cleveland Orchestra kicks off Blossom season

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 9:45 am

There's plenty of classical music all around town this holiday weekend. Here's what's on tap:

CHAMBERFEST CLEVELAND

On Thursday June 30 at 7:30 pm at the Cleveland Institute of Music, “Extrême Expressions” includes music of Claude Debussy, Kate Soper, Maurice Ravel, and César Franck. On Friday, July 1 at 8 pm at The Madison (4601 Payne Ave.), Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s In the Light of Air is the featured work. Doors and cash bar open at 7:00pm. (Read a preview article here.) On Saturday, July 2 at Maltz Performing Arts Center, violinist Stephen Waarts plays a 6:30 prelude concert followed by a 7:30 pm performance of music by Berio and Brahms. Purchase tickets for all three concerts here.

And on Sunday, July 3 at 6:30 pm, ChamberFest wraps up its tenth season with a free concert at The Grove Amphitheater with Lucy Fitz Gibbon (soprano), Stephen Waarts (violin), and Sivan Magen (harp) Reservations are required.

Read preview articles here and here.

OHIO LIGHT OPERA

On Thursday, June 30 at 2pm, Ohio Light Opera will add Sigmund Romberg’s The Student Prince to their rotating repertoire. The next show will be on Saturday, July 2 at 2 pm. Cinderella continues on Friday, July 1 & Tuesday, July 5 at 2 pm, and you can catch Hello Dolly! on Wednesday, June 29 at 2 pm & Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 pm. All performances are at Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St., Wooster. Purchase tickets here.

ENCORE

ENCORE: Music & Ideas Festival continues on Friday July 1 at 7 pm with “Tales of Wunderkinds: The Hunt & Chase,” featuring works by Bruce Dukov, Pablo de Sarasate, Jean Françaix, Jorg Widmann, W.A. Mozart, and Felix Mendelssohn. And on Sunday, July 3 at 4 pm its “Tales of Travel & Transformation” with the Verona Quartet. The playlist includes Andrew Rindfleisch’s Quiet Music and Osvaldo Golijov’s Tenebrae. Both concerts are at the Dodero Center for Performing Arts at Gilmour Academy, 2045 SOM Center Road, Gates Mills. Purchase in-person and live stream tickets here.

There are three more events of note on Saturday, July 2:

At 7 pm, Nightingale Opera will host An Evening with Jake Heggie — including the first performance of a new Heggie work — at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. A pre-concert lecture by the composer, “Women in the Art Songs of Jake Heggie,” begins at 6:30. $25 general admission. Click here to reserve tickets.

At 7 pm at Heights Arts, No Exit presents trombonist John Faieta playing Vincent Persichetti’s Parable for Solo Trombone, Norman Bolter’s You are not alone, Werner Heider’s D.E. Memorial, Luciano Berio’s Sequenza V, Alyssa Reit’s Where? And Anthony Plog’s Postcards III. It’s free.

And at 8 pm The Cleveland Orchestra kicks off the Blossom Season with Vinay Parameswaran conducting Friedrich Gulda’s Concerto for Cello and Wind Orchestra featuring Mark Kosower, & Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3, in which the composer’s Fanfare for the Common Man suddenly breaks out. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Rd, Cuyahoga Falls. Purchase tickets here.

Independence Day Concerts:

On Saturday July 2 at 7:30 pm at Tallmadge Alliance Church, the Stow Symphony Orchestra plays Patriotic favorites: excerpts from Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars & Gershwin’s American in Paris. Tickets are available at the door. Children 12 & under free.

On Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 at 8 pm, Loras John Schissel will lead the Blossom Festival Band in a Salute to America. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Rd, Cuyahoga Falls. Purchase tickets here.

More concerts can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.

