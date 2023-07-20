Indie Rockers the Heavy Heavy To Perform as Part of Upcoming Rock 'N' Blast

Courtesy of the Cleveland Guardians The Heavy Heavy.

The Cleveland Guardians have just announced that the Heavy Heavy, an indie rock act out of the UK, will perform on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Progressive Field. The group's performance will precede a Rock 'N' Blast fireworks show that takes place upon the completion of the Guardians game that night against the Chicago White Sox.The concert comes a day before the group's Aug. 6 concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, where it opens for the Revivalists.The Heavy Heavy recently completed its inaugural U.S. solo cross-country tour and made nationally televised appearances onand. Popular singles include the mid-tempo rock tune “Miles and Miles” and the soulful “Go Down River.” A new studio effort is in the works.