Indie Rockers the Heavy Heavy To Perform as Part of Upcoming Rock 'N' Blast

Group will play on August 5 at Progressive Field

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 1:33 pm

The Heavy Heavy.
Courtesy of the Cleveland Guardians
The Heavy Heavy.
The Cleveland Guardians have just announced that the Heavy Heavy, an indie rock act out of the UK, will perform on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Progressive Field. The group's performance will precede a Rock 'N' Blast fireworks show that takes place upon the completion of the Guardians game that night against the Chicago White Sox.

The concert comes a day before the group's Aug. 6 concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, where it opens for the Revivalists.

The Heavy Heavy recently completed its inaugural U.S. solo cross-country tour and made nationally televised appearances on CBS Saturday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Popular singles include the mid-tempo rock tune “Miles and Miles” and the soulful “Go Down River.” A new studio effort is in the works.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
