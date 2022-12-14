Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

It's Holiday Concert Time at Severance Hall and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

Plus, Handel's Messiah, of course

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 10:06 am

It's Holiday Concert Time at Severance Hall and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

- Singers who can’t imagine celebrating Christmas without Handel’s Messiah — even though the composer actually wrote the oratorio for Easter — have two opportunities to sing that famous 1741 work this week without having to pass an audition or bothering to rehearse. Trinity Cathedral holds its annual Messiah Sing on its Brownbag Concert Series at Noon on Wednesday, December 7, followed by the Oberlin College and Conservatory on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 in Finney Chapel. Todd Wilson leads Trinity Chamber Orchestra and the massed choir on the 7th, and Peter Slowik conducts a student ensemble on the 16th. You can make a donation and attend in person (scores available to rent) or watch a webcast.

- Brett Mitchell will lead The Cleveland Orchestra, Chorus, and Blossom Festival Chorus in twelve Holiday Concerts at Severance Music Center beginning on December 15. Other multiple performances of Holiday programs will be sung by Cleveland Chamber Choir (“Winter Carols and Lullabies,” Dec. 16 in Akron, Dec. 17 in Cleveland & Dec. 18 in Cleveland Heights).

- Holiday concerts like Burning River Brass’s annual visit to the Arts Renaissance Tremont series at St. Wendelin Church on Friday at 7:30, and the Sacred Heart Concert Series program, “Christmas at Heart” in Oberlin on Sunday at 4 (instrumental carols — no words) take place this week alongside non-Holiday events — such as the ENCORE Chamber Music Institute tribute to composer Andrew Rindfleisch on Wednesday the 14th at 7:30 at CSU, the second program of Oberlin Opera scenes on Wednesday evening at 7:30 in Kulas Recital Hall. and a Contemporary Youth Orchestra performance at Tri-C Metro on Saturday the 17th at 7:30 led by Kristopher Morron.

Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

