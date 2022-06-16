Kings Return at Chamberfest Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
Two festivals get added to the concert calendar this week. Here’s a rundown.
Chamberfest Cleveland
ChamberFest Cleveland launches Season X on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 pm at the Cleveland Institute of Music, with “Exquisite Beginnings,” featuring music by Mozart, Grieg, George Walker and Brahms. Read a preview article here.
On Friday at 7:30 pm at Disciples Church, the program “Spirited Away” will be highlighted by Spirituals and Folk Songs performed by Kings Return. Music by George Walker, Gershwin, Tigran Mansurian, and Dvořák is also on the playlist. Read a preview article here.
Saturday at 7:30 pm at Cleveland Institute of Music, the program titled "Human Existence" includes music by Debussy, Galina Ustvolskaya and Schubert.
here. Tickets are available online
And on Sunday at 6:30 pm catch a free concert at the Grove Amphitheater, featuring musical highlights from the first week of the Festival.
are required.
Ohio Light Opera
For over four decades Ohio Light Opera has enthralled audiences with performances of the complete Gilbert & Sullivan catalog as well as American and European operettas and titles from the Golden Age of musical theater.
On Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm at Freedlander Theatre on the campus of The College of Wooster, OLO returns to live performances with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The subject of operas, ballets, gender inversions and many other treatments, this version of the fairy tale was created for Julie Andrews and premiered in a CBS TV color broadcast on March 31, 1957, attracting more than 100 million viewers. The season runs through July 31. Tickets are available online.
ENCORE: Music + Ideas
The ENCORE Festival of Music and Ideas continues on Friday, June 17 at 6:00 pm with a conversation with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute. At 7:00 the program “Tales of Pleasure: Food & Desire,” will include Derek Bermel’s Coming Together and Andrew Rindfleisch’s Night Singing.
And on Sunday at 3:00 pm, Conversation guests are Kara & Adam White of Hemlock Films. At 4:00 pm the concert, “Tales from the Silver Screen,” includes Arvo Pärt’s Fratres and George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess Suite. Both events are at the Dodero Center for Performing Arts on the campus of Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills. Tickets for in-person or online attendance are available online.
