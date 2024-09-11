Kristin Gustafson – Local Author

Courtesy photo Kristin Gustafson

The Wendy's across the street from my high schoolmight have well been a holy site.The pilgrimage, a rite of passage for band kids;we stood in a practiced line, clutchingfree Frosty cards meant for children,ready to receive our cold communion,a holy body to melt away our teenage sins.And oh, how we sinned—whispered to our stand partnersevery time the conductor had to remindthe trombonists they were not gods;practiced our double-tonguingwith theater kids in privatepractice rooms; camein late to rehearsals,fries in one hand,flutes in the other.The summer of senior year,too many neglected nuggetsled to an infestation.Spiders spilled from the bells of sousaphones.Cockroaches crept from a cello’s womb.We ate in the cafeteria that semester,choked down our pride with cardboard pizza,turned west toward Wendy's in prayerand wept.