Live Film Scores at Tri-C and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus a sensory-senstive orchestra performance at Severance

By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 2:48 pm

Live Film Scores at Tri-C and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

- From Thursday evening through Sunday afternoon in Hall Auditorium, Oberlin Opera Theater will stage Benjamin Britten’s only comic title, Albert Herring, with a cast of eccentric British village characters right out of Agatha Christie’s novels. Stephanie Havey guest directs the hilarious proceedings when no virtuous candidates can be found to play Queen of the May and Albert is pressed into service instead.

- On Saturday at 2, Daniel Reith will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in a “sensory friendly” concert at Severance Music Center specially designed for attendees on the autism spectrum. Activities start at 1 p.m. with an instrument petting zoo, coloring stations, and photo opportunities.

- Sunday afternoon at 3:30 at Tri-C Metro Campus Auditorium, Tri-C Film Academy and Contemporary Youth Orchestra will present an Evening of Live Film Scores featuring panel discussions with composer Scott Hallgren and directors Rick Page and Kara White.

- On Monday at 7, a not-your-usual-organ-concert at Trinity Cathedral will feature Monica Czausz Berney in a program of virtuosic transcriptions of music by Vivaldi, Brahms, Nikolai Kapustin, Siegfried Karg-Elert, and Tchaikovsky using both cathedral organs.

- At 7:30 Monday evening, cellist Keith Robinson, pianist Hyunsoon Whang, and clarinetist Daniel McKelway will play Brahms’s Trio in a on the Rocky River Chamber Music series at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church. It’s free and watchable online.

- And on Tuesday at 7:30, Tuesday Musical Association will host the Akropolis Reed Quintet in works by Ravel and Gershwin “along with selections from some of the most exciting voices of today” in E.J. Thomas Hall, University of Akron.

