Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

'Meteor Shower' Promises More Than it Delivers at Beck Center

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 11:06 am

click to enlarge PHOTO BY STEVE WAGNER PHOTOGRAPHY
Photo by Steve Wagner Photography
In any play, the subconscious mind is a difficult subject to deal with, especially if you want it to be funny. However, that is the gauntlet thrown down by playwright Steve Martin (yes, he of the arrow-through-the-head schtick), in the brisk 80-minute one act, Meteor Shower, now at Beck Center.

Corky (Lara Mielcarek) and Norm (Abraham Adams), a married couple in Ojai, California, has been working on their communication skills by delving into various self-help books and seminars and picking up techniques. They illustrate one of them by stopping whenever one of them says something that might cause hurt feelings to go through a soothing, quasi-apology ritual ("I appreciate you." "I acknowledge your appreciation.") followed by a hug. And along the weay, one observes that, "Either you deal with your subconscious, or your subconscious deals with you."

With that marker set down, we watch as they greet their cocktail guests for the evening, another couple who, we eventually learn, have more than apologies and hugs on their minds. The play is broken into multiple blackout scenes, some of which are slight revisions of a preceding scene, giving us insight that the guests, Gerald (Leilani Barrett) and Laura (Leslie Andrews), have a subversive agenda in mind, similar to the nasty game that's played for keeps in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf by Edward Albee.

Of course, Martin is no Albee, nor does he aspire to be. His slyly intelligent sense of humor includes a large dollop of absurdity mixed with agile puns and other wordplay, not to mention the occasional sight gags. And all of that is at work here, as the relations and tensions among these four people touch on a variety of sexual pairings and tonal shifts.

While there are a number of amusing and gleefully raunchy moments, Martin's script never manages to corral all the thoughts he shoots into the air, much like the Perseid meteor shower that is in progress up in the heavens that night. But since the jokes aren't grounded in character, they begin to feel thin and formulaic, bursting brightly then quickly disappearing.

This presents a difficult challenge for the talented cast, which performs well in general. But this kind of inch-deep script demands a tight ensemble acting style that crackles with energy and danger. Unfortunately, director Scott Spence doesn't keep his actors on that knife edge, opting for a softer pace that fails to ignite many sparks.

As for the playwright, he clearly has some doubts about whether his theme about dealing with the subconscious has landed properly. So, he makes the all-too-common mistake of trying to correct it at the end by having a character explain what just happened. That is the kiss of death for any play that wants to be taken seriously, even in a funny way.

The set design by Cameron Caley Michalak features a slick rotating platform and meteor projections by Tim Chrisman do just enough to set the mood. But the laughs are not substantial enough to help this Meteor Shower light up the stage.

Meteor Shower
Through May 1 at Beck Center, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, beckcenter.org, 216-521-2540.

About The Author

Christine Howey

Christine Howey has been reviewing theater since 1997, first at Cleveland Free Times and then for other publications including City Pages in Minneapolis, MN and The Plain Dealer. Her blog, Rave and Pan, also features her play reviews. Christine is a former stage actor and director, primarily at Dobama Theatre...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Amour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

Savage Love: Stop Worrying Whether He's the 'Right Guy' and Start Asking If He's the 'Right Guy for Now'

By Dan Savage

Stop thinking forever and instead concentrate on now.

Cleveland Publisher Clevo Books Has Opened Storefront in 5th Street Arcades

By Sam Allard

Clevo Books, now open in the 5th Street Arcade

Detroit Institute of Arts' Upcoming Exhibition of 70 Works by Van Gogh is the Showcase of the Artist You Should Actually Be Excited About

By Randiah Camille Green

Vincent Van Gogh's "Self Portrait" (1887).

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 31-April 3)

By Jeff Niesel

A clip from Peace by Chocolate.

Also in Arts & Culture

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

By Vince Grzegorek

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 31-April 3)

By Jeff Niesel

A clip from Peace by Chocolate.

Savage Love: Stop Worrying Whether He's the 'Right Guy' and Start Asking If He's the 'Right Guy for Now'

By Dan Savage

Stop thinking forever and instead concentrate on now.

Savage Love: My Boyfriend and I Haven't Had Sex in Two Years

By Dan Savage

Your options are staying and enduring a sexless existence or staying and having sex with other people.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us