Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

moCa Cleveland Hosts All-Ages, Hands-On Holiday Art Making the Next Two Weekends

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 1:24 pm

moCa Cleveland Hosts All-Ages, Hands-On Holiday Art Making the Next Two Weekends
Courtesy moCa

Cleveland’s Museum of Contemporary Art is offering free programming this and next weekend including artist-led workshops, film screenings and talks.

In the spirit of the holidays, moCa is inviting artists and makers of all ages and artistic abilities to participate in two workshops coinciding with their current exhibition “Contact,” curated by Renée Green and presented as a part of FRONT International, as it comes to a close.

Organized by Northeast-Ohio based artist and moCa Community Engagement & Education Coordinator Bobbi Reagins, this Saturday's drop-in event, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., invites you to make a craft for yourself or a loved one. Visitors will have the option of creating cards, snowflake cut-outs, a mason jar ornament, or a snow landscape with paint-by-numbers.

The family-friendly event will offer a hot chocolate bar and cookies.

Advance registration is recommended.

There remains limited seating for the drop-in activity event next Saturday, Dec. 31.

While you're there enjoy the last days of "Contact" exhibition, which “…establishes a spatial, sonic, and cinematic conversation between multiple artworks and agents. Green’s pioneering aesthetic practice connects with two of the triennial’s key themes: a focus on the expanded role of artists as collaborative practitioners and the idea that the processes of artmaking can create essential bridges between people.”

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

At Contentious Meeting, Cuyahoga County Arts & Culture Criticized for Secrecy, Unspent Funds Allocated for Individual Artists

By Bruce Checefsky

Executive director Jill Paulsen

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser.

The Music Settlement's Winter Solstice Concert and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Jeannette Sorrell leads Apollo's Fire

Comedian David Cross Coming to Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

David Cross.

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser.

Comedian David Cross Coming to Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

David Cross.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 15-18)

By Jeff Niesel

Pete Lee.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 8-11)

By Jeff Niesel

Smoke DZA headlines the annual Cruel Winter Fest that takes place on Friday at the Grog Shop.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us