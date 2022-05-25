Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

New Exhibit Coming to Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick Explores Spiritualism During the Pandemic

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge The Buckland will open a new Shannon Taggart exhibit. - COURTESY OF BUCKLAND MUSEUM OF WITCHCRAFT AND MAGICK
Courtesy of Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick
The Buckland will open a new Shannon Taggart exhibit.
In November 2019, the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick hosted Strange Frequencies in the Museum, an event that featured photographer Shannon Taggart, medium Lauren Thibodeau, writer Peter Bebergal and musician Sam Harmon. The goal was to explore the “fuzzy boundaries where matters of spirit and technology connect.”

Now, the Buckland has just announced that it’s once again teamed up with Taggart for MEDIATRIX: New Work by Shannon Taggart, an exhibit featuring 25 photographs capturing spiritualist phenomena during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I wanted to continue photographing mediums despite restrictions on travel and in-person interaction,” says Taggart in an artist statement about the exhibit. “But photography requires presence. Again, I took inspiration from the Spiritualists. They believe that otherworldly communication cannot be bound by time or space. They have a tradition of experimenting with media, technology, and automatic art to bridge the gap between this world and the next. The images here explore these ideas about merging realms, using the internet, a screen and a camera. They were taken via Skype, Zoom,or FaceTime, collaborating with mediums entranced in distant places.”

Buckland Museum Director Steven Intermill says it’s an honor to work with Taggart again.

“My initial reaction to hearing the direction of her new work was ‘of course,’” he says. “It’s in the nature of Spiritualism to draw on the technology on hand. Spirit has no boundaries so the tools to communicate shouldn’t either. Our founder Ray Buckland may be most famous for his contributions to American witchcraft, but he also wrote a number of books exploring Spiritualism, psychic phenomenon, and the paranormal, so this work fits perfectly on our gallery walls.”

The exhibit opens on Tuesday and continues through Sept. 1.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

Savage Love: My Husband Won't Have Sex With Me But Sexts Random Women

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: My Husband Won't Have Sex With Me But Sexts Random Women

'Venus in Fur' at None Too Fragile is a Rich and Erotic Brew

By Christine Howey

'Venus in Fur' at None Too Fragile is a Rich and Erotic Brew

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Memorial Day Weekend (May 26 to May 30)

By Jeff Niesel

Berea's annual Rib Cook Off returns this weekend.

Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

Also in Arts & Culture

Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Things to Do With Balls? I Feel My Testicle Game is Getting Stale

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Memorial Day Weekend (May 26 to May 30)

By Jeff Niesel

Berea's annual Rib Cook Off returns this weekend.

The Cleveland Orchestra Performs Verdi, and Five Other Classical Music Events to Hit Up This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

The Cleveland Orchestra Performs Verdi, and Five Other Classical Music Events to Hit Up This Week

Savage Love: My Husband Won't Have Sex With Me But Sexts Random Women

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: My Husband Won't Have Sex With Me But Sexts Random Women
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us