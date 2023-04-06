Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

No Exit New Music Offers Free World Premieres and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Weekend

Plus the Cleveland Orchestra does Leonard Bernstein

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 1:19 pm

No Exit New Music Offers Free World Premieres and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Weekend
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

This week’s picks suggest a wide variety of musical styles.

Thursday, April 6
- At 7:30 pm, Rafael Payare will conduct pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and The Cleveland Orchestra in Leonard Bernstein’s Symphony No. 2 (“The Age of Anxiety”) and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. Severance Music Center, Cleveland. Repeated on Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8:00. Tickets are available online.

Friday, April 7
- At 7:30 pm the Québecois trio É.T.É brings a mix of Gaelic jazz, folk, and step dancing, accompanied by performances on fiddle, cello, and bouzouki, and the charm of vocal harmonies to the Maltz Center for the Performing Arts, Cleveland. Click here for tickets.

- At 7:30, the Trinity Good Friday Concert will feature Trinity Cathedral Choir, Todd Wilson, conducting, with Elizabeth DeMio & Anne Wilson, pianists, Jacqueline Josten, soprano, and Edward Vogel, baritone in Johannes Brahms’ Ein Deutsche Requiem with accompaniment for piano four hands arranged by the composer. 6:45 pre-concert talk by Oberlin Conservatory professor Charles McGuire. Trinity Cathedral, Cleveland. Freewill offering.

- Also at 7:30 pm, Tim Weiss will conduct the Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble in works by Golfam Khayam, Gabriela Ortiz Denibée, Olly Wilson, Nicole Mitchell, and composer-in-residence David Liptak, featuring faculty baritone Timothy LeFebvre. Warner Concert Hall. Free. Click here for the webcast.

- And closing out the week, tonight at 8 pm, No Exit New Music will play world premieres of Robert Honstein’s Sonnets, Chris Neiner’s Time Machine Hyperboles, Victoria Cheah’s Except for the silence in your touch and Connie Converse’s Songs, along with Victoria Cheah ‘s We waited for each other on aim. SPACES, 2900 Detroit Avenue Cleveland. Free. SPACES, Cleveland. Free.

Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page for more concerts and information.

