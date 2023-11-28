'No Exit’s Year of Surreality: The Unconscious' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Yeah, there are some holiday-themed offerings too

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 11:45 am

click to enlarge 'No Exit’s Year of Surreality: The Unconscious' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week
Courtesy No Exit
Before we get to mentioning holiday concerts (it’s still November!), here are some interesting events to recommend this week on the classical music calendar.

- On Wednesday evening at 7:30, CelloBello — the organization whose website promises to offer “everything about the cello,” will host a special program in Rheinberger Chamber Hall at Severance that includes the long-postponed debut screening of “Notes From Behind the Iron Curtain: Cleveland Quartet’s 1990 Soviet Tour.” Plus a Q&A with members of that ensemble (violinists Don Weilerstein, Peter Salaff, violist James Dunham and cellist Paul Katz), and live performances by The Weilerstein Trio and a cello ensemble featuring Cleveland Orchestra cellists Mark Kosower, Richard Weiss, Charles Bernard, and Bryan Dumm. Read a preview here.

- On Thursday at 7:30, The Cleveland Orchestra begins a three-performance cycle featuring Mahler’s Fourth Symphony conducted by Daniel Harding, with soprano Lauren Snouffer and including the US premiere of Betsy Jolas’s Ces belles années, repeated on Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8.

- Another three-performance run that begins on Thursday pairs Cleveland’s No Exit with the Minneapolis-St. Paul new music ensemble Zeitgeist for the second installment of No Exit’s Year of Surreality: The Unconscious. The 7 pm free program at CSU’s Drinko Hall includes films by composer/filmmakers James Praznik, Luke Haaksma, and Timothy Beyer, and multimedia works by Philip Blackburn, Joe Horton, and Kathy McTavish. Repeated at 7 on Friday at Waterloo Arts and Saturday at 7 at SPACES Gallery.

- On Friday, pianist Jeremy Denk brings a slate of female composers — Clara Schumann, Tania León, Cécile Chaminade, Missy Mazzoli, Meredith Monk, Amy Marcy Cheney Beach, Ruth Crawford Seeger, Louise Farrenc, and Phyllis Chen — plus works by Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms — to his Oberlin Artist Recital series recital in Finney Chapel.

- On Sunday at 3, Good Company, A Vocal Ensemble hosts composer and guest conductor René Clausen in a program of his works at Lakewood Presbyterian Church.

- And now — Holiday Concerts. The lineup on Sunday include a 3 pm McGaffin Carillon Holiday Carol Sing with George Leggiero from the McGaffin Tower in University Circle, a 3:30 concert by Western Reserve Chorale at Church of the Saviour (John Rutter’s Gloria and Daniel Pinkham’s Christmas Cantata with Brass and Percussion), a 4 pm tag-team recital by members of the Cleveland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists at Church of the Ascension in Lakewood, and a 7:30 program by the West Shore Chorale at Rocky River Methodist.

- The list of this week’s attractions ends with a holiday concert on Tuesday at 7:30 by The King’s Singers hosted by Akron’s Tuesday Musical Association in E.J. Thomas Hall.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

