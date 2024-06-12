Ohio Light Opera Does 'Guys and Dolls' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

click to enlarge
Nearly all of our classical music recommendations this week are events in the schedules of summer festivals.
- Ohio Light Opera has just opened its 45th season in Freedlander Theater at the College of Wooster with two Broadway musicals. This week you can catch Guys and Dolls on Wednesday at 2 and Saturday at 7:30, and The Sound of Music on Thursday and Saturday at 2. Read an interview with artistic director Steven Daigle here.
- ChamberFest Cleveland launches its 2024 season, “Sacred and Profane” on Wednesday in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music with a program that features harpist Bridget Kibbey in Claude Debussy’s Danse sacrée et Danse profane (read an interview with Kibbey here
). On Friday, the peripatetic series moves to Harkness Chapel at Case for “Mystical Reveries,” starring violinist Alexi Kenney, and returns to Mixon on Saturday for “Fantastic Tales,” all at 7:30.
- On Sunday, the series goes al fresco at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes from 11am to 1 pm, with performances along the trails, hands-on arts activities for youth, & eats from EDWIN’S Leadership Institute.
Then on Tuesday at 8 pm, cellist Oliver Herbert will play a program of solo music at CLE Urban Winery, preceded by a 7 pm Happy Hour.
- Three concerts in ENCORE Chamber Music Institute’s “Planet Earth”-themed series, now in its 9th year, include “Director’s Carte Blanche” featuring violinist JinJoo Cho on Friday in Warner Concert Hall at Oberlin, “Voice of the Whale,” including that iconic work by George Crumb on Saturday at the Natural History Museum, and “Earth Makes Us Equal” on Sunday at 3 in Harkness Chapel at Case. Read a preview article about the ENCORE season here.
- There’s even a festival of carillon music this summer. On Sunday at 6 pm, Keiran Cantilina will play a mix of classical, traditional, film, and popular music from the tower of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights.
- A single event this week on Saturday at 7:30 brings gospel and classical music together when Dr. Henry Panion, III and Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz preside over the Canton Symphony’s Gospel Joins Symphony in Umstattd Hall in Canton.
