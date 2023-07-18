Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Ohio Light Opera's Final Summer Shows and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus, the Orchestra at Blossom, of course

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 12:32 pm

click to enlarge Ohio Light Opera’s H.M.S. Pinafore, 2017, directed by Steven Daigle - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Ohio Light Opera’s H.M.S. Pinafore, 2017, directed by Steven Daigle
Time is running out to catch one of the excellent Ohio Light Opera shows this summer. All six are running in repertory through July 30. Check out the calendar here and plan a road trip to Wooster for a matinee or evening performance.

- It’s great weather for outdoor music, and what could be more al fresco than tower bells? On Friday, July 21 at 12:15, Keiran Cantilina, Church of the Covenant assistant carillonneur, will play “Music Old and New” on the Alexander McGaffin Carillon in University Circle, followed on Saturday at 6 by Katarzyna Takao-Piastowska, City Carillonneur of Emmerich am Rhein, Germany, who will play Polish music from the 16th & 19th centuries, and Polish Film and Cabaret music from the 20th century as well as American folk songs.

- The Cleveland Orchestra performs twice this weekend at Blossom. On Saturday at 7, Kahchun Wong conducts Yasushi Akutagawa’s Music for Symphony Orchestra, Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 with Zlatomir Fung & Debussy’s La mer. On Sunday at 7, Keith Lockhart conducts an innovative two-piano program featuring Jean-Yves Thibaudet & Michael Feinstein (who also does vocals) in music from the world of George Gershwin, including Rhapsody in Blue.

- Other concerts we recommend include the Miami String Quartet on the Kent Blossom Festival series and The Meridian Brothers (Latin experimental) on the Cleveland Museum of Arts City Stages at Transformer Station, both on Wednesday at 7:30, a recital by Matthew Wachtman on the Schantz organ in the Church of the Western Reserve on Sunday at 4, and a concert by :beta collective presented by Local #4 Music Fund in the Alma Theater at Cain Park on Tuesday at 7.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

