Orchids Forever Opens at Cleveland Botanical Garden Jan. 27

With thousands of flowers on display, the event also features educational and interactive exhibits

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 11:25 am

click to enlarge Get a dose of color amid winter - Scene archives
Scene archives
Get a dose of color amid winter

Orchids Forever returns to the Cleveland Botanical Garden Jan. 27 through March 17 and will feature more than 3,000 flowers and 100 different varieties.

“Orchids continue to mystify and fascinate as these delicate plants grow in some of the Earth’s most challenging conditions – truly awe-inspiring,” Caroline Tait, Vice President of Horticulture and Collections, said in a release. “Being near these beauties of nature and taking time to look closely promotes a sense of calm as the fast pace of life melts away and we become mesmerized. It’s a blooming good example of why nature is so wonderful for our mental and physical health.”

Showcasing a theme of golden hour, the event leans into hues and views of sunset and sunrise.

Tickets, which run $20 for nonmember adults, $14 for nonmember children, and which is free for members and children under 2, are on sale now at holdenfg.org.

“Orchids are one of the world’s most beautiful flowering plants and we are thrilled to be able to open this stunning show in Cleveland,” Jill Koski, president and CEO of Holden Forests & Gardens, added. “Being surrounded by orchids is a delightful and mood-lifting experience, one that’s perhaps more welcome now than ever before. At the same time, Orchids Forever will inform visitors about their incredible resilience and the importance of the Earth’s biodiversity to ensure that we can enjoy them for generations to come.”

Visit the Botanical Garden's site for information on classes and other special opportunities.

Tags:

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
