Pictures at an Exhibition and More: Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Other picks include Dialogues des Carmélites and a host of solo recitals

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge Franz Welser-Möst, conducting the New York Philharmonic in 2020. - FLICKR/STEVEN PISANO
FLICKR/STEVEN PISANO
Franz Welser-Möst, conducting the New York Philharmonic in 2020.

This week’s classical music calendar is highlighted by orchestra concerts, opera, and solo recitals. Here are our picks:


ORCHESTRA CONCERTS


On Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 pm, Franz Welser-Möst leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Louise Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3, Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G with Víkingur Ólafsson, and Mussorgusky’s Pictures at an Exhibition (orchestrated by Ravel). Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Ave. The program is repeated on Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3. Tickets are available online.


On Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 pm BlueWater Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Daniel Meyer plays “Viva Latina,” a concert that includes Piazzolla’s Aconagua: Concerto for Bandoneon with Hanzhi Wang as soloist, Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga’s Symphony in D, and Aaron Copland’s Three Latin American Sketches. Church of the Covenant, 11205 Euclid Ave. Pay what you like. Click here to reserve tickets.

Also at 7:30 pm Victor Liva conducts the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra in Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto with Shuai Wang as soloist, Debussy’s Nocturnes, and Copland’s “Four Dance Episodes” from Rodeo. Waetjen Auditorium, Cleveland State University, 2100 Euclid Ave. The program is repeated on Sunday at 3 pm at Westlake Performing Arts Center, 27830 Hilliard Blvd. Tickets are available online.


OPERA


On Friday, March 3 at 7:30 pm, CIM Opera Theater presents Francis Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites directed by JJ Hudson, with Harry Davidson conducting the CIM Orchestra. The stirring musical drama follows the fate of Blanche de la Force, a young aristocrat who seeks refuge in the convent, only to find the ultimate test of her calling, as the tragic events set in motion by the French Revolution unfold. Sung in French with English subtitles. Kulas Hall, 11021 East Blvd, Cleveland. Repeated on Sunday at 3. Tickets are available online


SOLO RECITALS

On Saturday, March 4 at 8:00 pm, No Exit Presents harpist Stephan Haluska in music by Carol Finer, Yasunao Tone, Rhodri Davies, and Stephan Haluska, including improvisations. SPACES Gallery 2900 Detroit Avenue. Free.


Sunday, March 5 at 4 pm the Sunday Artist Series at the Covenant hosts Jesn-Baptiste Robin, Titular organist at Chapel of Versailles, France. Program to be announced. Church of the Covenant, 11205 Euclid Ave. Freewill offering.


On Monday, March 6 at 7:30 pm, LCCC Signature Series welcomes cellist Gwen Krosnick in works for solo cello, including Dorothy Rudd Moore’s Baroque Suite for Unaccompanied Cello (1965), Jeffrey Mumford’s revisiting variazioni elegiaci…once more (2001) and amid fleeting pockets of billowing radiance (1990), Ralph Shapey’s Krosnick Soli (1983), and Donald Martino’s Parisonatina al’Dodecafonìa (1964). Cirigliano Studio Theatre, Stocker Center for the Arts, Lorain County Community College, 1005 North Abbe Road. Free.


And on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 pm Tuesday Musical presents Martín García García, gold medalist at the 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition, and third Prize winner at XVIII International Chopin Piano Competition. His program includes Schumann’s Symphonic Etudes Op. 13 and Brahms’ Sonata No. 3 in f. E.J. Thomas Hall, University of Akron, 198 Hill St. Tickets available online.


Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page for more concerts and information.


