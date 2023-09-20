Season-Opening Concerts Lead This Week's Classical Music Picks

The Cleveland Orchestra, City Music, Arts Renaissance Tremont and more kick off fall programming

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 8:13 am

Season-Opening Concerts Lead This Week's Classical Music Picks
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

This week includes a number of season-opening concerts.

- On Thursday at 7:30, led by Richard Kaufman, The Cleveland Orchestra will play the live underscore to Miloš Forman’s 1984 Mozart biopic Amadeus, adapted from Peter Shaffer’s 1979 stage play. The screening will be repeated at Severance Music Center Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8:00, and Sunday at 2. Tickets available online.

- Also on Thursday at 7:30, the Youngstown Symphony will present “From Brahms to Bruno Mars!” with the New York-based drag performance artist and professional strings musician Thorgy Thor, and at the same hour, City Music will present the first of four performances of “Sinfonia Concertante,” with music by Mozart, George Walker, and Joseph Bolonge at Fairmount Presbyterian (repeated on Friday at 7:30 at Our Lady of the Angels, Saturday at 7:30 at the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus & Sunday at 4 at St. Noel in Willoughby Hills.) All are free.

- Cleveland State University will throw a 60th Birthday Concert for composer Andrew Rindfleisch on Friday at 7:30, when Zeitgeist New Music Ensemble, Meridian Arts Ensemble, & pianists Geoffrey Burleson and Shuai Wang play a free program of his music in Drinko Hall.

- Also on Friday, the Oberlin Artist Recital Series will present The Emerson String Quartet, who are retiring after 47 years on the road, in a Finney Chapel concert topped off by Beethoven’s outrageous Große Fuge. Read a preview here and buy tickets online.

- Two interesting events are on for Saturday. At 3 at Heights Theater, Les Délices presents Salonera Sessions: Songs for Social Justice in which Renaissance lute songs, African American Spirituals, and traditional Lebanese melodies become vehicles for storytelling by countertenor Michael Walker & tenor Haitham Haidar. And at 7:30 at Praxis Fiber Workshop, violinist Edwin Huizinga, violist Aniela Eddy & and cellist Cullen O’Neil, present Bach’s Goldberg Variations in “Goldberg with Guts” (playing on gut strings — get it?)

- Arts Renaissance Tremont begins its new season on Sunday at 4 at St. Wendelin Church with the Cavani String Quartet, plus violist Ayane Kozasa & poet Mwatabu Okantah.

- And on Monday at 7:30, Rocky River Chamber Music Society launches its season at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church with mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby and the Poiesis Quartet in a free program featuring a new work by Cleveland Orchestra trombonist Richard Stout.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

