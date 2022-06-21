Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Shangela Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in October

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 4:11 pm

click to enlarge Shangela. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
Courtesy of Live Nation
Shangela.
Actor, drag performer, and co-host of HBO’s We’re Here, Shangela  has announced the dates of her upcoming Fully Lit tour, and the trek includes a stop at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Oct. 28.

The first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of the Emmy award-winning reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race, Shangela has also guest starred on several network TV series and has appeared in several feature films, including A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets to the Shangela performance at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

