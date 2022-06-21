Shangela Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in October

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Shangela.
Actor, drag performer, and co-host of HBO’s We’re Here
, Shangela has announced the dates of her upcoming Fully Lit tour, and the trek includes a stop at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Oct. 28.
The first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of the Emmy award-winning reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race
, Shangela has also guest starred on several network TV series and has appeared in several feature films, including A Star Is Born
with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets to the Shangela performance at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.