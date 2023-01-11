Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue

Winter Stories

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 7:29 am

click to enlarge The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue (7)


It's 2023 and the 11th year of the annual tradition that is the Cleveland Scene Comics Issue.

This year’s issue is once again curated by the two woman team over at Vagabond Comics, Sequoia Bostick and Amalia Degirolamo, and features work by illustrators Tom Waitzman, Deni Lance, Emily Zhang, Fern Haught, Toby Drago, and Katie Avila!

The theme this year is Winter stories! Whether it's cozying up with a hot beverage, stomping through the snow, or jamming out at winter festivals, it seems Clevelanders manage to find plenty of ways to make the most of this time of year. With more snow and winter weather on the way, why not dig into some amazing comics.

click to enlarge The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue
click to enlarge The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue (2)
click to enlarge The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue (3)
click to enlarge The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue (4)
click to enlarge The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue (5)
click to enlarge The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue (6)

