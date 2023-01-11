The 2023 Cleveland Scene Comics Issue

It's 2023 and the 11th year of the annual tradition that is the Cleveland Scene Comics Issue.This year’s issue is once again curated by the two woman team over at Vagabond Comics, Sequoia Bostick and Amalia Degirolamo, and features work by illustrators Tom Waitzman, Deni Lance, Emily Zhang, Fern Haught, Toby Drago, and Katie Avila!The theme this year is Winter stories! Whether it's cozying up with a hot beverage, stomping through the snow, or jamming out at winter festivals, it seems Clevelanders manage to find plenty of ways to make the most of this time of year. With more snow and winter weather on the way, why not dig into some amazing comics.