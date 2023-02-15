The Best Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
A wide range of classical variety is on tap this week around Northeast Ohio. Let's get to it.
- Wednesday February 15 is all about the classical guitar. At 12 Noon the BrownBag Concerts at Trinity Cathedral in downtown Cleveland will host a free concert by students from the Cleveland Institute of Music guitar studio. And at 7pm Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux takes centerstage at the Happy Days Lodge in Peninsula (tickets available online
).
- Thursday, February 16 offers a diverse selection of performances. At 7 pm at Beachland Ballroom, Local #4 Music Fund will present Mourning [A] BLKstar, “a multi-generational, gender and genre non-conforming amalgam of Black Culture dedicated to servicing the stories and songs of the apocalyptic diaspora.” Performers include James Longs, LaToya Kent, and Kyle Kidd, vocals, Dante Foley, drums, Theresa May, trumpet, Pete Saudek, guitar/keys & William Washington, trombone. Free.
-And at 7:30 conductor Herbert Blomstedt returns to the Severance Music Center podium to lead The Cleveland Orchestra & Emanuel Ax in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 18 (“Paradis”) as well as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 (repeated Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8. Tickets available online
.)
- On Saturday February 18 at 7:30, Gregory Ristow conducts Cleveland Chamber Choir in a free concert titled Of Sound Mind: From Darkness into Light at St. Noel Church in Willoughby Hills. You can also catch the program on Sunday at 3pm at the Maltz PAC. Both are free.
- On Sunday February 19 at 4pm, Arts Renaissance Tremont presents pianist Shuai Wang with Annie Fullard, violin, San Rosenthal, viola & Nagyeom Jang, cello in music by Schumann and Brahms at St. Wendelin Church. Freewill offering.
- Cleveland Chamber Music Society plays host to Paul Huang & Danbi Um, violins and Amy Yang, piano on Tuesday February 21 at 7:30 at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Heights. The program features music by Leclair, Moszkowski, Ysaÿe, Rogerson, Barlowe, and Sarasate (tickets are available online)
.
- And Tuesday at 8:00 pm at Convivium 33 Gallery, Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project presents the Decho Ensemble and sound artist Carolyn Borcherding in works by Robert McClure, Lila Meretzky, Mark Mellits, Lori Laitman, and Ruby Fulton. Suggested donation $15.
Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page
for more concerts and information.