The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)

MON 08/01
Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
TUE 08/02
Lyrical Rhythms Open Mic and Chill
This long-running open mic night at the B Side allows some of the city's best rappers and poets to strut their stuff. The event begins at 8 with a comedy session dubbed 2 Drinks & a Joke with host Ant Morrow. The open mic performances begin at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $5 in advance, $10 at the door.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
WED 08/03
Video Game Night
The first Wednesday of the month, Platform Beer Co. hosts Video Game Night at its Lorain Ave. Pub. The brewery will have five tables hooked up with old consoles (Nintendo, SNES, Game Cube, Genesis, and a Playstation) as well as Quiplash set up on the TV to play. If you don't want to play, you can just join the audience and vote for your favorite responses. Admission is free, and the event takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. first Wednesday of every month.
4125 Lorain Ave., 216-202-1386, facebook.com/platformbeers
.
THU 08/04
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 p.m., a DJ will play Live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos. first Thursday of every month.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
.
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
The platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin have teamed up for this special tour. Tonight's show starts at 8:45 at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
FRI 08/05
Kid Rock with Special Guest Foreigner
Right-wing rocker Kid Rock returns to Blossom with the classic rock act Foreigner in tow. Notably, Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows there, and he set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. The tour supports his newest album, Bad Reputation. Politically charged tunes such as "Don't Tell Me How to Live" and "My Kind of Country" sound like they could be the names of Fox News segments. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Maren Morris
Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris brings her RSVP: The Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight. Produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written with her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green, Morris' latest album, Humble Quest, represents her "most genuine collection of songs," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's concert starts at 8:15. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. Tonight's event starts at 9 at the Grog Shop.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
SAT 08/06
Matt Fulchiron
Best known by his nickname "The Full Charge" because of the way he "rocks microphones," standup comic Matt Fulchiron is a scruffy-looking guy who like to deliver one liners such as "I drove here tonight in a meat wagon because this next joke is going to fuckin' slaughter." He's better when he tells anecdotes about going on dates and makes fun of his married friends who need to party when their wives are out of town. Fulchiron has a casual delivery style that makes him easy to listen to. He performs tonight and tomorrow night at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Hanson
Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, Hanson established a regional following before becoming a household name thanks to the hit tune “MmmBop,” which was a No. 1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. The group's new Red Green Blue album brings together the band's three voices in a unique way since a third of the album was written and produced by each brother in the band. The group comes to the Agora tonight at 7. Check the Agora's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SUN 08/07
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
MON 08/08
WWE Monday Night RAW
The popular wrestling event returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. Self-proclaimed superstars such as the Miz, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins, Asuka and Bobby Lashley will be on hand for the event. Check the venue's website for more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Joyce Manor
This indie punk band formed in 2008 in the Disneyland parking lot while sharing a bottle of cheap booze. Named after an apartment complex, Joyce Manor made its debut as an acoustic two-piece before expanding its lineup. On tour in support of its sixth studio album, 40 oz. to Fresno, the band comes to the Agora tonight at 6. Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena and Phony open the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
TUE 08/09
Cuyahoga County Fair
The Cuyahoga County Fair is back at the County Fairgrounds in Berea. It features Arts & Crafts and Home & Hobby exhibits in addition to livestock auctions and 4H and Junior Fair Members showcases. There will be fair food and midway rides, and a fireworks show takes place on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13. Find more info on the website.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, cuyfair.com
.