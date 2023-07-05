The Blossom Music Festival Goes to the Movies and the Rest of the Classical Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
Scene Archives
It's summertime at Blossom
Cleveland’s major June festivals have wrapped up their seasons just as the Blossom Music Center is gearing up for its Cleveland Orchestra and Kent Blossom events. Ohio Light Opera is still unveiling new titles and Piano Cleveland is welcoming two guest recitalists to its Piano Competition for Young Artists schedule.
- This week in Freedlander Theatre on the campus of the College of Wooster, Ohio Light Opera opens Arizona Lady, an unusual Viennese operetta by Emmerich Kálmán with an American West theme for a matinee (Thursday at 2, repeated on Sunday at 2), and continues its stagings of H.M.S. Pinafore (Wednesday, Friday, and Tuesday at 2), No, No, Nanette (Saturday at 2), and How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Saturday at 7:30). Check our reviews columns to read what our writers have had to say about the productions (we’ll eventually review all six of the shows).
- The Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists will sponsor recitals by two veterans of the concert stage. On Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30, Eva Gevorgyan will play Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music, followed on Sunday at 7:30 by Gabriela Montero, who will serve up music by Chopin, Schumann, and Stravinsky as well as her own improvisations in Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance.
- Kent Blossom Faculty concerts begin on Wednesday with WindSync (Garrett Hudson, flute, Emily Tsai, oboe, Graeme Steele Johnson, clarinet, Kara LaMoure, bassoon and Anni Hochhalter, horn) in Ludwig Recital Hall at Kent State University..
- The Blossom Music Festival itself begins with three nights at the movies (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7), celebrating the 30th anniversary of John Williams’ score for the epic film Jurassic Park, music provided by Sara Hicks and The Cleveland Orchestra.
And here are three individual events to consider as you plan your week:
- On Thursday at 8, improviser Seth Andrew Davis, the Alexander Adams Duo, and harpist Stephan Haluska will perform at Convivium 33 Gallery under the auspices of Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project.
- On Friday at 12:15 Noon, carillonneur Keiran Cantilina will play “an eclectic concert program inspired by trees” on the McGaffin bells in University Circle.
- And on Tuesday at 7, Local # 4 Music Fund will present the Athena String Quartet in music by Felix Mendelssohn, Amy Beach, and William Grant Still in the Alma Theater at Cain Park.
Everything we know about these events, including addresses, programs, and ticket information, can be found on our Concert Listings page
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed