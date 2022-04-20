Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

'The City Is Our Museum' App Offers Self-Guided Tours of Cleveland's Public Art and Spaces

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 12:51 pm

A little help in exploring the public art of Cleveland - LAND STUDIOS
LAND Studios
A little help in exploring the public art of Cleveland

Cleveland is blessed with a wealth of public outdoor spaces and public art, and while you may be familiar with some of them, there's plenty you probably don't know about them and plenty more you're probably generally unaware of.

LAND Studios is hoping to change that with the recent launch of the "The City Is Our Museum" app, now available from the Apple Store and Google Play, that includes guides to interacting with public art and spaces around town.

The app is an outgrowth of an early pandemic social media campaign from LAND Studios that encouraged safe, outdoor exploration when many museums and galleries were shuttered.

 The campaign was so successful the idea for the app seemed like the next logical step.

“We are not only excited to share this app with our community and visitors to Cleveland, but we are excited about the opportunity to shine a much deserved light on Cleveland’s incredible public art scene, and the talented artists that have created it,” said LAND studio Executive Director Greg Peckham.

The app features self-guided neighborhood tours — currently, Buckeye Shaker, downtown, the near west side, Midtown, Cleveland Walls! mural sites, and more — that include key points of interest in each.

It also offers users can additional content about the artists who created the public works along with opportunities to follow those artists on social media.

In addition to connecting residents to the city's "ever-expanding public art collection," LAND Studios hopes that residents will explore new neighborhoods.

Users are encouraged to post pics to Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #thecityisourmuseum. 
