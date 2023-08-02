Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

The Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

More music at Blossom plus keyboardist Eli Wallace at Convivium 33

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 11:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It's summertime at Blossom - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
It's summertime at Blossom

- The Cooper International Piano Competition continues at Oberlin on Wednesday at 2pm and 7pm, when the seven contestants who survived the recital round perform full concertos with piano accompaniment in Warner Concert Hall. Attend in person for free, or click here for live webcasts, and check back at 10 pm for the announcement of the three pianists who will move into the Final Round and the awarding of the 4th through 6th prizes, and Audience Prize.

That final round takes place on Friday at 7:30 at Severance Music Center, when the three remaining contestants will perform concertos with The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conducting, followed by the awarding of 1st through 3rd prizes and special prizes. Tickets are available online, where you can also link to a live stream.

- The final Kent Blossom Music Festival Faculty Concert on Wednesday at 7:30 will bring current and former Cleveland Orchestra members Jessica Sindell, flute, Joela Jones, piano, and Richard Weiss, cello, to Ludwig Recital Hall on the Kent State campus for works by works by Bloch, Dohnányi, Janáček Loggins-Hull.

- On Saturday, the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra will join David Robertson & The Cleveland Orchestra in a 7 pm side-by-side concert at Blossom Music Center, featuring pianist Conrad Tao in John Adams' Century Rolls. That will be preceded by a 6 pm prelude concert by the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conducting. The two ensembles will combine for Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Something for the Dark & Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1.

- And on Saturday at 8 pm at Convivium 33 Gallery, the Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project (CUSP) will present a concert by keyboardist Eli Wallace, who specializes in improvised music for the prepared piano.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 3-6)

By Jeff Niesel

The Rumble.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 27-30)

By Jeff Niesel

Crash Test Dummies.

The Orchestra Does 'Lord of the Rings' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

It's summertime at Blossom

Indie Rockers the Heavy Heavy To Perform as Part of Upcoming Rock 'N' Blast

By Jeff Niesel

The Heavy Heavy.

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 3-6)

By Jeff Niesel

The Rumble.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 27-30)

By Jeff Niesel

Crash Test Dummies.

Indie Rockers the Heavy Heavy To Perform as Part of Upcoming Rock 'N' Blast

By Jeff Niesel

The Heavy Heavy.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

The Soul Rebels play the Grog Shop on Friday.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us