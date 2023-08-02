The Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
Scene Archives
It's summertime at Blossom
- The Cooper International Piano Competition continues at Oberlin on Wednesday at 2pm and 7pm, when the seven contestants who survived the recital round perform full concertos with piano accompaniment in Warner Concert Hall. Attend in person for free, or click here for live webcasts
, and check back at 10 pm for the announcement of the three pianists who will move into the Final Round and the awarding of the 4th through 6th prizes, and Audience Prize.
That final round takes place on Friday at 7:30 at Severance Music Center, when the three remaining contestants will perform concertos with The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conducting, followed by the awarding of 1st through 3rd prizes and special prizes. Tickets are available online
, where you can also link to a live stream.
- The final Kent Blossom Music Festival Faculty Concert on Wednesday at 7:30 will bring current and former Cleveland Orchestra members Jessica Sindell, flute, Joela Jones, piano, and Richard Weiss, cello, to Ludwig Recital Hall on the Kent State campus for works by works by Bloch, Dohnányi, Janáček Loggins-Hull.
- On Saturday, the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra will join David Robertson & The Cleveland Orchestra in a 7 pm side-by-side concert at Blossom Music Center, featuring pianist Conrad Tao in John Adams' Century Rolls. That will be preceded by a 6 pm prelude concert by the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conducting. The two ensembles will combine for Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Something for the Dark & Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1.
- And on Saturday at 8 pm at Convivium 33 Gallery, the Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project (CUSP) will present a concert by keyboardist Eli Wallace, who specializes in improvised music for the prepared piano.
Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page
for more information.