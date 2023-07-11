The Cleveland Orchestra Continues Its Blossom Run and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
It's summertime at Blossom
The focus this week shifts to the final rounds of PianoCleveland’s Youth Competition and The Cleveland Orchestra’s first full weekend at Blossom.
- Jacques Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld — the show with the famous Can-Can and the sixth and final Ohio Light Opera production to open this summer hits the stage in Freedlander Theatre at the College of Wooster on Thursday at 2 (repeats on Sunday at 2).
OLO’s other shows running in repertoire this week include How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Wednesday & Saturday at 2), H.M.S. Pinafore (Thursday at 7:30), Arizona Lady (Friday at 2), No, No, Nanette (Friday at 7:30) and Camelot (Saturday at 7:30 & Tuesday at 2).
- Pianist Orion Weiss will join violinist William Hagen and members of The Cleveland Orchestra for the second Kent Blossom Music Festival faculty concert in Ludwig Recital Hall on the Kent State campus on Wednesday at 7:30.
- Six finalists in the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists will show the judges how well they play with others in the Chamber Music Round of this summer’s competition on Thursday at 7:30 in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Finally, they’ll play concerto movements with conductor Steven Byess and the Canton Symphony in the Final Round on Friday at 7:30 in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art. You have the option of witnessing these performances either live or online (tickets required).
- Fans of tower bells have two opportunities to hear the McGaffin Carillon in University Circle this weekend. Resident carillonneur will play “Mostly Baroque” on Friday at 12:15, and guest carillonneur Dennis Curry from the Kirk in the Hills in Bloomfield, Michigan, will play a recital on Saturday at 6 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of that church. Enjoy these as outdoor music or catch a webcast and listen anywhere.
- Finally, The Cleveland Orchestra will perform at Blossom on both Saturday and Sunday at 7. Nikolai Lugansky will be soloist in Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto and Stanislav Kochanovsky will lead the Russian composer’s First Symphony on Saturday. Sunday’s performance finds Lucas Waldin at the helm and vocalist Capathia Jenkins in the spotlight for “a wide-ranging revue of R&B classics by Adele, Toni Braxton, The Jackson 5, Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, and other great soul and R&B artists.”
