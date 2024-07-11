The Cleveland Orchestra Continues its Summer Blossom Run and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge Scene Archives It's summertime at Blossom

Lots of interesting classical music programs this week, both indoors and al fresco.- Ohio Light opera now has four of its six summer shows up and running at Freedlander Theatre at the College of Wooster. Catch Gilbert & Sullivan’s TheGondoliers (Wednesday at 2, Friday at 2), the opening performance of Franz Lehár’s The Count of Luxembourg (Thursday at 2, repeated Sunday at 2), Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Sound of Music (Thursday at 7:30, Saturday at 7:30), Frank Loesser’s Guys and Dolls (Friday at 7:30) & Me and My Girl (Saturday at 2).- The Cleveland Orchestra plays both inside and out this week. On Thursday at 7:30, in the first of three Summers at Severance concerts, they’ll welcome guest conductor Oksana Lyniv to the podium and pianist Inon Barnatan to the Steinway for a program that includes Leoš Janáček’s Suite from The Cunning Little Vixen, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Borys Lyatoshynsky’s Grazyna & Igor Stravinsky’s Suite from The Firebird.- On Saturday at 7 at Blossom, guest conductor Domingo Hindoyan presides over The Cleveland Orchestra & Blossom Festival Chorus in Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor, trumpeter Michael Sachs will be featured in Alexander Arutiuian’s Trumpet Concerto, and the program will conclude with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3.- Jodi Kanter’s Stars in the Classics offers two “Summer Music in the Garden” events on Friday and Sunday at 6 in a private garden in Orange Village. Check out the details of “From the Classics to Jazz” and make reservations here.- The McGaffin Carillon in University Circle will get a workout on Friday, with two separate programs by University of Denver carillonneur Carol Jickling Lens at 12:15 and 7 pm.- On Wednesday at 7:30, the third Kent/Blossom Faculty Concert will feature the Poiesis Quartet (violinists Sarah Ma & Max Ball, violist Jasper de Boor & cellist Drew Dansby), 2023 Fischoff Grand Prize Winners, in Johannes Brahms’ Quartet No. 3 surrounded by contemporary works by Kevin Lau, Joe Hisaishi & Eleanor Alberga, in Ludwig Recital Hall at Kent State University. Tickets available online.- On Friday at 6:30 pm in Westlake’s Crocker Park, Piano Cleveland Live will present an outdoor concert with Steinway artist Shuai Wang, and a quartet from Cleveland’s Italian folk group, Alla Boara.- And on Sunday at 4, Music at Bath hosts the Ben Gage Band in original songs by its namesake at The Bath Church UCC in Akron.