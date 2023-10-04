The Cleveland Orchestra Debuts a New Concerto From Australian Composer and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
October kicks off with a full schedule. Let's get right to it.
- The Cleveland Orchestra will debut Austrian composer Johannes Maria Staud’s new concerto, Whereas the Reality Trembles, featuring percussionist Christoph Sietzen at its Severance Music Center concerts Thursday through Saturday. The new work shares the program with Tchaikovsky’s “Ukrainian” Symphony.
- And on Saturday, the Canton Symphony will give the first performance of Jeff Scott’s Song of the Uirapuru, led by music director designate Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz.
- On Wednesday at Noon, Trinity Cathedral’s Brownbag Concerts begin with music for organ and instruments featuring Todd Wilson and friends, and the Cleveland Museum of Art hosts a concert by vocalist Arooj Aftab, pianist Vijay Iyer & multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, in partnership with The Grog Shop.
- Thursday’s agenda includes guitarist Tal Hurwitz at the Maltz (Cleveland Classical Guitar Society), & saxophonist Steven Banks & pianist Xak Bjerken in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music.
- The Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project hosts Jonah Parzen-Johnson, baritone saxophone & flute // Bbob Drake, Sound artist and Kristen Ban Drake, poet, vocalist, and analog synth player at Convivium 33 Gallery on Friday.
- BlueWater Chamber Orchestra will feature pianist Yaron Kolhberg and trumpeter Austin Cruz in Shostakovich’s First Piano Concerto in a Saturday evening performance at the Church of the Covenant.
- Sunday’s schedule welcomes Czech pianist Jan Bartoš to the Art Museum under the auspices of the Tri-C Classical Piano series, and Arts at Holy Trinity in Akron begins marking its 40th anniversary with Miguel Esperanza Flamenco Fusion.
