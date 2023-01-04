The Cleveland Orchestra Debuts a World Premiere Before Miami Residency and Apollo's Drives the Winter Away This Week

click to enlarge
Photo by Tim Harrison
Jeannette Sorrell leads Apollo's Fire
The concert calendar begins to wake up after the holidays this week, with two engaging programs to consider.
On Thursday, January 5 at 7:30 pm, Alan Gilbert will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in the world premiere of James Oliverio’s Legacy Ascendant for Timpani, Strings, and Harp with the Orchestra’s principal timpanist Paul Yancich as soloist. The concert will also include Haydn’s Symphony No. 90, and Nielsen’s Symphony No. 3 (“Sinfonia espansiva”) featuring soprano Liv Redpath and baritone Justin Austin. The program will be repeated on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 pm. Both performances are at Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Read a preview article here. Tickets are available online.
If you’re looking for something a bit different, there are two performances of Apollo’s Fire’s Baroque Bistro: Drive the Cold Winter Away. Old English carols and ballads meet Irish and Appalachian folk dances performed by Brian Kay, vocals & plucked instruments, Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer & Bryan Thomas, double bass. You can catch the show on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 pm at Akron’s BLU Jazz+ (47 East Market Street) — dinner and drinks will be available for purchase — and on Sunday at 12:30 pm at Cleveland’s Music Box Supper Club (1148 Main Avenue) — brunch buffet included. Tickets are available online.
