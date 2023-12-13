The Cleveland Orchestra Does 'Elf' in Concert and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

A bevy of holiday shows await

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 9:21 am

click to enlarge The Cleveland Orchestra Does 'Elf' in Concert and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Courtesy the Cleveland Orchestra
'Tis the season around Cleveland. Here's what's on tap.

- On Wednesday evening The Cleveland Orchestra launches its long run of Holiday concerts led by Brett Mitchell and featuring vocalist Capathia Jenkins.

- The venerable Singers Club of Cleveland, led by Don Verkuijlen, serves up “Holiday Twists” on Thursday at 7 in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art, while Apollo’s Fire continues its series “Wassail! An Irish-Appalachian Christmas” at 7:30 in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace.

- On Friday at 7 pm, Arts Renaissance Tremont hosts the annual appearance of Burning River Brass at St. Wendelin Church, at the same hour as Britt Cooper leads Summit Choral Society in a Christmas Candlelight Concert in Historic St. Bernard Church in downtown Akron (repeated on Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2:30).

- Also on Friday, Cleveland Jazz Orchestra offers Christmas Around the World with vocalist Ava Preston at 7 pm at the Maltz, and at 8 pm, Gregory Ristow and Cleveland Chamber Choir take their audience on a voyage to the Iberian Peninsula for Spanish and Portuguese sacred and secular music and songs from the Sephardic Jewish tradition. Friday’s performance at Oberlin’s Fairchild Chapel will be repeated on Saturday at 7 at First Baptist in Shaker Hts.

- On Saturday at 7:30, Burning River Brass will make another appearance at The Bath Church in Akron, where the Chancel Choir will present a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday at 3.

- On Sunday at 7 at Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s west side, Lake Erie Wind Quintet will tell the tale of The Flutist Who Stole Christmas.

- And looking ahead to next week, on Tuesday at 7:30, The Cleveland Orchestra will play the underscore for Elf in Concert at Severance Music Center.

- And there’s a single, stray non-holiday event: on Sunday at 4, pianist Gerardo Teissonnière will celebrate Alicia de Larrocha’s 100th Birthday with a program of works by Granados, Soler, Mozart, and Schubert at Church of the Western Reserve.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

Tags:

