The Cleveland Orchestra Does Harry Potter at Blossom and the Rest of This Week's Classical Music Picks

Summer is coming to a close but the calendar still offers plenty of choice concerts.
- The Thomas and Evon Cooper International Violin Competition for young players 13-18 continues at the Oberlin Conservatory. In two sessions on Wednesday, August 17 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, six contestants will perform 45-minute programs with piano.
On Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 pm an Honors Recital will feature outstanding performances selected from the first three days of competition. And in the final round on Friday, August 19 at 7:30 three violinists will perform complete concertos with the Canton Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Gerhardt Zimmermann. All sessions are free and are held in Warner Concert Hall and will be streamed live on oberlin.edu
and The Violin Channel
.
- On Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st at 7:00 pm, The Cleveland Orchestra presents Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets In Concert with Justin Freer conducting The Cleveland Orchestra and Youth Chorus. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Rd, Cuyahoga Falls. Purchase tickets here.
- Also on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm, Tuesday Musical’s Passport series will feature the classically-trained musicians of Opus 216 in a musical journey from French Café Jazz to American Ragtime. Barder House, 1041 W. Market St. in Akron. Purchase tickets here.
