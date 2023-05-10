The Cleveland Orchestra Does "The American Dream" and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
A list of concerts this varied is an open invitation to venture out and explore.
- The Cleveland International Piano Competition presents another episode of its Listening Series at the BOP STOP on Wednesday, May 10 when Oberlin piano professors Angela Cheng and Alvin Chow share their insights about identifying and nurturing talent.
- New music ensemble No Exit will present andPlay, the NY-based violin & viola duo of Maya Bennardo and Hannah Levinson in “Translucent Harmonies,” an immersive experience in sound, silence, and resonance, at SPACES gallery on Thursday, May 11, the same evening that Cleveland-born cellist Alisa Weilerstein will unveil her COVID lockdown project Fragments I, which enhances Bach’s first solo cello suite with newly commissioned works enhanced by lighting and scenic architecture. A talk with the creative team that put this all together follows her performance at Severance.
- Apollo’s Fire presents “A Return to Bach’s Coffeehouse” with a new playlist led by assistant artistic director and violinist Alan Choo, in multiple performances at St. Paul’s Episcopal in Cleveland Hts. on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, and at Rocky River Presbyterian on Sunday afternoon, May 14.
- No Exit presents itself in a revisiting of highlights from its current season at Waterloo Arts on Friday, May 12, the same evening that Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project reinterprets the torch song at Convivium 33 Gallery.
- The Cleveland Orchestra’s end-of-season festival, “The American Dream” kicks off on Saturday, May 13 with “United in Song,” a community choral celebration hosted by Orlando Watson, and a concert of music by Carlos Simon, Dolores White, and Florence Price, both at Severance. The centerpiece of the festival, Puccini’s opera, The Girl of the Golden West, featuring Emily McGee and Limmie Pulliam, opens for three performances on Sunday afternoon, May 13.
- On Saturday, CityMusic Cleveland highlights its clarinets, Dan Gilbert and Ellen Breakfield-Glick, in “Clarinet Dialogues” at Praxis Fiber Workshop.
- This list ends on Monday, May 15, when Rocky River Chamber Music Society closes its season with an all-Stravinsky program featuring Cleveland Orchestra colleagues and freelancer friends of Daniel McKelway & Amanda Bekeny, offered both live and online.
Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page
for details including addresses of venues and information about even more concerts in Northeast Ohio.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter