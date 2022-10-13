The Cleveland Orchestra Does the 'Lamentation On The Disasters of War' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
Courtesy the Cleveland Orchestra
Here are our highlights from this week’s list of Classical music events in Northeast Ohio.
- On Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 pm, Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider leads The Cleveland Orchestra with cello soloist Mark Kosower in Canadian-American composer Karim Al-Zand’s timely Lamentation On The Disasters of War, Ernst Bloch’s Schelomo (Solomon, Hebraic Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra) & Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 (“Eroica”) at Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Tickets are available online for this program,
which will be repeated Friday at 11:00 am, Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Read our preview article here.
- Same day and time, Raphael Jiménez will lead the Oberlin Orchestra and Oberlin’s Musical Union and College Choir in Oberlin alumnus R. Nathaniel Dett’s oratorio The Ordering of Moses (1908) Soloists include soprano Mathilda Edge, mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann, tenor Limmie Pulliam, and baritone Timothy LeFebvre. The program also includes Brahms’ Tragic Overture and Iván Enrique Rodríguez’s A Metaphor for Power. It’s free.
- On Friday, October 14 at 7, The Singers’ Club of Cleveland reprises a concert of reflective choral music in recognition of the global impact of the COVID pandemic. The featured work is British composer David Briggs’ Requiem for men’s voices and organ.. First Baptist Church, 3630 Fairmount Boulevard, Cleveland Heights. Tickets available online.
- On Friday at 8, Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conducting, continues its round of performances of Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 with soloists Erica Schuller, Molly Netter, Rebecca Myers, sopranos, Kristen Dubenion-Smith, mezzo-soprano, Jacob Perry & Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenors, Edward Vogel & Andrew Padgett, baritones. Tonight’s performance is at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., in Akron. The program is repeated at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights on Saturday at 8. Tickets available online.
- On Sunday, October 16 at 4, the Cleveland Institute of Music’s New Music Ensemble, Keith Fitch director, performs George Crumb’s An Idyll for the Misbegotten (Images III) and Harrison Birtwistle’s Duets for Storab & Cortege in Mixon Hall. Admission is free, but a reservation is required.
- 7:30 pm - Sphinx Virtuosi visit CIM on Monday, October 17 at 7:30, celebrating their 25th anniversary with Songs For Our Times, featuring works by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Carlos Simon, Jessie Montgomery, Xavier Foley, and Beethoven, as well as the New York premiere of Valerie Coleman’s Tracing Visions.
- Our list ends on Tuesday, October 18 at 7:30 pm, when the Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents London’s Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble at Plymouth Church. They’ll perform Henry Purcell’s Chacony in g arranged by Benjamin Britten, Johannes Brahms’ Sextet in B-flat, Op. 18 & George Enescu’s Octet in C, Op. 7, written when the Romanian composer was still in his teens. Come early for a 6:30 pm pre-concert lecture by Emily Laurance. Tickets available online.
Even more events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com
Concert Listings page.