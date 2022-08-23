Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra Does Two Send-Off Concerts Before European Tour and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus Opera for All at the Dunham Tavern Museum

By on Tue, Aug 23, 2022 at 3:10 pm

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

Events are thinning out as we inch our way to Labor Day, but two special Cleveland Orchestra concerts have just popped up on this week’s calendar.

- The Orchestra is off to Europe for its first European tour since 2018, calling in at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie (8/31 & 9/1), Berlin Philharmonie (9/3), Dresden Kulturpalast (9/4), Köln Philharmonie (9/5), Amsterdam Concertgebouw (9/6), Lucerne KKL (9/8 & 9/9), Prague Rudolfinum (9/11), Vienna Musikverein (9/14 & 9/15) & Linz Brucknerhaus (9/16). Two sendoff concerts at Severance Music Center on Thursday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 will preview tour repertory by Wolfgang Rihm, Anton Bruckner, Richard Strauss, and Alban Berg. Tickets can be ordered online.

- On Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 pm, New York’s celebrated Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, “a radical experiment in musical democracy” that plays without a conductor, will make a guest appearance at Blossom with violinist Vadim Gluzman as soloist. The all-string orchestra program includes Francesco Geminiani’s La Follia Variations, Adolphus Hailstork’s Sonata da Chiesa for String Orchestra, and Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. Purchase tickets here and enjoy the performance at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

- On Sunday, August 28 at 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm, Tuesday Musical’s Passport Series visits Italy with Alla Boara’s modern arrangements of Italy’s near-extinct folk songs, variously described as “surprising, playful, mournful, tender, and bewitching.” The vision of drummer and composer Anthony Taddeo, Alla Boara also features vocalist Amanda Powell, guitarist Dan Bruce, trumpeter Tommy Lehman, bassist Ian Kinnaman, and accordionist and keyboardist Clay Colley. In case of rain, these outdoor performances, scheduled for Akron’s Barder House, 1041 W. Market St., will move to Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., across from EJ Thomas Hall on The University of Akron campus. Click here for tickets.

- Also on Sunday August 28, Cleveland Opera Theater will present its annual Opera for All Summer Concert at the Dunham Tavern Museum, 6709 Euclid Ave., in Cleveland. Oberlin Conservatory professor Charles Edward McGuire will emcee the show, which begins at 6 pm with Opera tailgating. Bring picnic blankets, chairs, food & beverages and enjoy favorite opera arias, duets, and ensembles performed with string quartet and piano accompaniment. It’s free.

More events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.
