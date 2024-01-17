The Cleveland Orchestra Does Two Symphonies by Sergei Prokoviev and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
The classical music scene is heating up this week and here’s a list of events you should find interesting.
- Keyboard performances rule the calendar, with Robert Myers playing Trinity Lutheran’s von Beckerath organ on Wednesday noon, the Preliminary Jury of the 2024 Cleveland International Piano Competition performing rather than judging at Boss Dog Brewing at 6 that evening & Emanuela Friscioni partnering with Julia Russ in works for piano four hands at St. Francis of Assisi in Gates Mills & organist Joshua Stafford playing the Schantz organ at Christ Presbyterian in Canton, both on Thursday at 7.
- Keyboard recitals continue into next week, with pianist and Piano Cleveland CEO Yaron Kohlberg at Baldwin Wallace on Monday at 7 and organist Oziah Wales at the Church of the Covenant on Tuesday at Noon.
- Big ensemble concerts feature Franz Welser-Möst leading The Cleveland Orchestra in two symphonies by Sergei Prokoviev (Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30), the Canton Symphony in “Celtic Celebrations” (Amy Beach’s “Gaelic Symphony” & Felix Mendelssohn’s “Scottish Symphony”) under Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz (Friday at 7:30), & the Youngstown Symphony with conductor Lawrence Loh and violin soloist William Hagen in the Beethoven Concerto (Sunday at 2:30).
- Other attractions: The Cleveland Cello Society Scholarship Winners Recital (Judson Manor on Saturday at 4), two Apollo’s Fire Baroque Bistro series events — “The Wandering Minstrels” with Anna O’Connell and Friends (at Akron’s BLU Jazz+ Saturday at 8 and Cleveland’s Music Box Supper Club Sunday at 12:30), & a Cleveland Composers Guild Chamber Music Concert featuring works by Collegiate Competition Winners, including Gracelynn Jack's Less Than Ten Days (Sunday at 3, Fairmount Presbyterian).
