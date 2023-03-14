The Cleveland Orchestra Does 'West Side Story' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
This week’s classical music selections begin with a family performance and roll through the holiday weekend.
- On Wednesday, March 15 at 7 pm – Piano Cleveland, the Cleveland School of the Arts, and The Cleveland Museum of Art present Alex and the Monsters Who Love Classical Music. Prepare to be wowed by the creativity of these high schoolers as orchestra, visual arts and dance students collaborate to present this original work alongside local professional musicians. Gartner Auditorium, Click here to reserve free tickets.
- On Thursday, the 16th at CityMusic presents The Visionary Clarinet. Klezmer, classicism and Jewish melodies swirl together in Golijov’s The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind, performed by Daniel Gilbert. The Temple — Tifereth Israel. The program will be repeated at 7:30 on Friday at Lakewood Congregational Church, Saturday at The Shrine Church of Saint Stanislaus, and Sunday at 4 at St. Noel Catholic Church. Free.
- Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with The Cleveland Orchestra. On Friday at 7:30 pm, Brett Mitchell will lead a performance of Leonard Bernstein’sWest Side Story — complete film with orchestra — at Severance Music Center. If you already have plans you can also catch it on Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3. Tickets are available online.
On Sunday the piano will take on three roles during three free programs.
At 2 pm, Tri-C Classical Piano Series will host Daniel Gortler in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art. At 3 pm Chagrin Arts welcomes the Callisto Quartet with pianist Andrew Le at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Solon. Also at 3 pm, the Suburban Symphony under the direction of Domenico Boyagian performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Gerardo Teissonnière. Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 “Romantic” rounds out that program at Maltz Performing Arts Center.
