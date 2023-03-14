Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

The Cleveland Orchestra Does 'West Side Story' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus, CityMusic Cleveland and more

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 2:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Cleveland Orchestra Does 'West Side Story' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

This week’s classical music selections begin with a family performance and roll through the holiday weekend.

- On Wednesday, March 15 at 7 pm – Piano Cleveland, the Cleveland School of the Arts, and The Cleveland Museum of Art present Alex and the Monsters Who Love Classical Music. Prepare to be wowed by the creativity of these high schoolers as orchestra, visual arts and dance students collaborate to present this original work alongside local professional musicians. Gartner Auditorium, Click here to reserve free tickets.

- On Thursday, the 16th at CityMusic presents The Visionary Clarinet. Klezmer, classicism and Jewish melodies swirl together in Golijov’s The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind, performed by Daniel Gilbert. The Temple — Tifereth Israel. The program will be repeated at 7:30 on Friday at Lakewood Congregational Church, Saturday at The Shrine Church of Saint Stanislaus, and Sunday at 4 at St. Noel Catholic Church. Free.

- Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with The Cleveland Orchestra. On Friday at 7:30 pm, Brett Mitchell will lead a performance of Leonard Bernstein’sWest Side Story — complete film with orchestra — at Severance Music Center. If you already have plans you can also catch it on Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3. Tickets are available online.

On Sunday the piano will take on three roles during three free programs.

At 2 pm, Tri-C Classical Piano Series will host Daniel Gortler in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art. At 3 pm Chagrin Arts welcomes the Callisto Quartet with pianist Andrew Le at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Solon. Also at 3 pm, the Suburban Symphony under the direction of Domenico Boyagian performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Gerardo Teissonnière. Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 “Romantic” rounds out that program at Maltz Performing Arts Center.

Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page for more concerts and information.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Expanded Dyngus Day Returning to Gordon Square on April 10

By Jeff Niesel

A scene from last year's Dyngus Day.

818 Studios Hosts 'Greg’s Ultimate Super Fantastic Poster Show' This Friday in Tremont

By Shawn Mishak

818 Studios Hosts 'Greg’s Ultimate Super Fantastic Poster Show' This Friday in Tremont

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 9-12)

By Jeff Niesel

Kevin Bozeman.

Adam Sandler Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in April

By Jeff Niesel

Adam Sandler Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in April

Also in Arts & Culture

Expanded Dyngus Day Returning to Gordon Square on April 10

By Jeff Niesel

A scene from last year's Dyngus Day.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 9-12)

By Jeff Niesel

Kevin Bozeman.

Adam Sandler Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in April

By Jeff Niesel

Adam Sandler Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in April

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 2-5)

By Jeff Niesel

The Mac 'N' Cheese Throwdown returns on Sunday.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us