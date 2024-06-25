The Cleveland Orchestra Goes to the Movies and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge Scene Archives It's summertime at Blossom

Festivals — coming and going — continue to grace the classical music calendar this week in Northeast Ohio.- Ohio Light Opera adds Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers to its rotation on Wednesday at 2 (Freedlander Theatre, College of Wooster, repeated Friday at 7:30) and curtains go up on Me and My Girl on Thursday at 2 (repeated Saturday at 2), Guys and Dolls on Friday at 2 (repeated on Sunday at 2 & Tuesday at 2), and The Sound of Music on Saturday at 7:30.- In its third and final week, ChamberFest Cleveland presents “Innocence and Experience” featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Piano Quintet in g (Wednesday at 7:30, Mixon Hall at CIM), “Night Moves” including Palestrina’s Dominus Jesus in qua nocte (Friday at 7:30, Disciples Church), and its closing night program, “100 Greatest Dance Hits” starring Aaron Jay Kernis’s quintet of the same name and culminating in George Enescu’s Octet (Saturday at 7:30 at the Maltz).- This week, Cleveland Lute Fest takes over Harkness Chapel at Case with nightly performances at 7:30 by prominent lutenists: Xavier Diaz-Latorre plays music by Andalusian masters of the Spanish Golden Age on Wednesday, Bor Zuljan & flutist Mara Winter present early 16th century improvised music on Thursday, and Catherine Liddell plays selections from La Rhétorique des Dieux on Saturday.- Public events scheduled for the second week of Oberlin’s Oberlin Baroque Performance Institute include a faculty recital by soprano Emma Kirkby and guitarist Lucas Harris (Wednesday at 2), and a participants recital of movements from François Couperin’s Concerts royaux, written for the court of Louis XIV (Thursday at 2), both in Kulas Recital Hall at Oberlin Conservatory.- Oberlin BPI concludes with a performance by the Baroque Performance Institute Orchestra, including faculty and students in works by Marin Marais, Jean-Marie Leclair & Jean-Philippe Rameaux (Friday at 8 in Finney Chapel) and the second chamber music marathon featuring participants in music from Paris and Versailles 1660-1760 (Saturday from 1:30-5:00 pm in the Conservatory’s Orchestra Room & Kulas Recital Hall.)= Two Cleveland Orchestra at the Movies events provide an early kickoff for the Orchestra’s appearances at the Blossom Music Festival. On Saturday and Sunday at 7, Sarah Hicks conducts John Williams’ score for Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark live while the film plays out on the pavilion’s large screens.-And Kent/Blossom Faculty Concerts begin on Wednesday at 7:30 with a recital by Chamber Music of Lincoln Center artists Arnaud Sussmann, violin & Orion Weiss, piano, in Ludwig Recital Hall on the Kent State campus.-And on the weekend, al fresco concerts include two carillon recitals. On Friday, George Leggiero features guitar transcriptions on his 12:15 concert on the McGaffin Carillon in University Circle, and David Osburn anticipates Independence Day from the tower of St. Paul’s in Cleveland Hts. on Sunday at 6.