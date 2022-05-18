Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra Performs Verdi, and Five Other Classical Music Events to Hit Up This Week

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 3:07 pm

There’s an eclectic mix of musical offerings this week — Medieval, Opera, Art Song — as well as chamber and orchestral performances and a couple of premieres.

On Friday May 20 at 7:00 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Hts.,
Trobàr medieval music trio, featuring vocalists Allison Monroe & Elena Mullins will present “Found in Translation 2.0.” The program is a fascinating look into the lives and art of the troubadours and trobairitz both in the original Occitan language and in English translations by Ezra Pound, W.D. Snodgrass and Robert Kehew. A pre-concert talk by Kehew begins at 6:15pm. The program will be repeated Saturday, May 21at 8:00 pm at Hildebrandt Artist Collective, 3619 Walton Ave., in Cleveland. Both concerts are free but reservations are requested, and proof of vaccination required.

A half-hour later, at 7:30 pm the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra presents “The Art of the Jazz Violin” featuring MacArthur “Genius” Award Winner Regina Carter. The program includes music from a wide range of genres including jazz, R&B, Latin, classical, blues, country, pop & African. Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Road in University Circle, Cleveland. Tickets available online.

On Saturday May 21 at 8:00 pm at Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center, Franz Welser-Möst will lead The Cleveland Orchestra and an all-star cast in a concert performance of Verdi’s Otello. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, and adapted from Shakespeare’s tragedy, the opera is full of “jealousy, betrayal, and murder.” Performances continue on Thursday, May 26 and Sunday, May 29. Tickets are available online.

On Sunday May 22 at 7:00 pm in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Boulevard, Margaret Brouwer’s Blue Streak Ensemble, Mary Kay Fink, flute, Alex Abreu, clarinet, James Thompson, violin, Robert Nicholson, cello, Arseny Gusev, piano, Luke Rinderknecht, percussion & Dean Buck, conductor present “Mystery and Lively Beats.” Those include Jennifer Higdon’s Piano Trio (2003), Derek Bermel’s Tied Shifts (2004), Donald Erb’s Woody (1988), and Melinda Wagner’s Unsung Chordata (2017) . Free but reservations required.

Also on Sunday at 7:30 pm, conductor Gerhardt Zimmerman will lead the Canton Symphony in a concert that features the first performance of Daniel Perttu’s A Planet’s Odyssey with piano soloist Jeffrey Biegel. Music by Montgomery and Mozart round out the program. Umstattd Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Tickets available online.

On Monday May 23 at 8:00 pm, the Cleveland Art Song Festival will present Tamara Wilson, soprano and Warren Jones, piano in recital in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Their program titled “Enchantment,” includes the world premiere of Evan Snyder’s Tiffandra’s Spellbook, and works by Debussy, Severac, Chausson, Han, Handel, Strauss, and Grieg. The Festival continues through May 28. Tickets available online.

