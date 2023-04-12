The Cleveland Orchestra Presents 'Ellis Island: The Dream of America' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
Courtesy the Cleveland Orchestra
This week’s picks visit a wide variety of musical styles.
- On Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 pm, The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes back two distinguished guests — conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and pianist Leif Ove Andsnes — for Debussy’s Jeux (Games) and Fantasie for piano & orchestra, & Mahler’s First Symphony. This program will be repeated on Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3. Tickets available online.
Another visitor this week is Colombian cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia, silver medalist at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition, who will be the guest of the Cleveland Cello Society for a concert of music by Hispanic & Latino composers on Friday, April 14 at 7 at the LatinUS Theater (at the Pivot Center for Art Dance and Expression) 2937 W. 25th St, Cleveland. Tickets are available online.
- There are three more performances of note on Friday: at 7pm, No Exit New Music will present world premieres of works by Robert Honstein, Chris Neiner, Victoria Cheah & Connie Converse at Heights Arts, 2175 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights. (Program repeated on Saturday at 7:30 at Kent State University School of Music, 1325 Theatre Drive Kent. Free), at 7:30 pm, Transient Canvas (Amy Advocate, bass clarinet & Matt Sharrock, marimba) will play a free concert of recent music by Brittany J. Green, Sid Richardson Yaz Lancaster, Yi-Ting Lu & Mikhail Johnson in Drinko Recital Hall at Cleveland State University, and at 8pm, Cleveland Pops Orchestra will present The Teams of Broadway: Music from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, and Kander & Ebb with vocalists Christiane Noll and Ben Davis at Severance Music Center. Tickets available online.
- Christopher Wilkins will lead the Akron Symphony, Women of the Akron Symphony Chorus & Children’s Chorus in Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 on Saturday at 7:30 in E.J. Thomas Hall. Tickets available online.
- Noteworthy performances on Sunday include organist Ken Cowan (Rice University) on the E.M. Skinner organ in Youngstown’s Stambaugh Auditorium (4 pm, original pieces and transcriptions by Berlioz, J.S. Bach, Elgar, Humperdinck, Gunnar Idenstam & Reger, tickets available online
), pianist Donna Lee on the Kent State Keyboard Series (5 pm, Brahms, Schumann & Bright Sheng (tickets available online
), and Tamarisk on the Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project (a sound installation, 8pm at Convivium 33 Gallery, 1433 E 33rd St, Cleveland. Suggested donation $15, more information here.
- Moving past the weekend, on Monday Les Délices will release SalonEra 3.7: Ximenez: Music & Politics, in which Karin Cuellar-Rendon and the Ximenez Quartet trace the early nation-building efforts of 19th-century Latin American composers (available online and as a podcast through June 30 — $15 donation. Click here
)
- And on Tuesday at 7:30 pm, The Cleveland Orchestra will present Ellis Island: The Dream of America, a multimedia work for orchestra honoring the immigrant experience by combining music, narration, and historic images from the Ellis Island Oral History Project. The concert is one hour long with no intermission. Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Click here for Free tickets (required).
