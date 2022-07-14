The Cleveland Orchestra Welcomes Detroit Symphony Music Director and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Courtesy Cleveland Orchestra
Once again, this week’s classical music scene includes a variety of performances from string quartets to full symphony orchestra concerts and light opera.
- This week Ohio Light Opera will open its final two productions of the season with Franz Lehar’s The Mock Marriage on Thursday July 14 at 2:00 pm in Freedlander Theatre and The Fantasticks on Tuesday, July 19 at 2:00 pm at Wayne Center for the Arts. That performance will be outdoors with limited shade: lawn chairs, hats, sunscreen & sunglasses are encouraged. Bottled water will be supplied. In case of rain, the performance will be moved to Freedlander Theatre.
Pirates of Penzance continues on Wednesday and Friday 2:00 pm, Cinderella on Friday at 7:30 pm, The Student Prince on Saturday at 2:00 pm and Hello, Dolly! at 7:30 pm. On Sunday the curtain rises on The Mock Marriage at 2:00 pm. All shows except The Fantasticks are in Freedlander Theatre at The College of Wooster. Purchase tickets here.
- On Saturday the 16th at 7:00 pm, The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes Detroit Symphony music director Jader Bignamini, who will lead Mary Lou Williams’ Zodiac Suite featuring pianist Aaron Diehl, bassist Paul Sikivie, and dummer Aaron Kimmel. The program also includes Respighi’s Fountains of Rome and The Pines of Rome. Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. Purchase tickets here.
-A Kent/Blossom faculty concert on Tuesday the 19th at 7:30 pm features pianist Spencer Myer along with the Miami String Quartet (Benny Kim & Cathy Meng Robinson, violins, Scott Lee, viola & Keith Robinson, cello). The performance is at the Ludwig Recital Hall in Kent. Tickets are available online.
- On Friday the 15th at 7:00 pm the Callisto Quartet (Cameron Daly & Gregory Lewis, violins, Eva Kennedy, viola, Hannah Moses, cello) will play Haydn’s Quartet op. 76, no. 4, Debussy’s Quartet & Mendelssohn’s Quartet, op. 13 at the Solon Center for the Arts. Tickets are available online.
- And on Tuesday the 19th at 7:00 pm, Local #4 Music Fund will present a free concert by the Athena Quartet, Leah Goor-Burtnett and Andrea Belding Elson, violins, Laura Shuster, viola, and Julie King, cello, at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
More concerts, including Kent Blossom and ENCORE student performances, can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.