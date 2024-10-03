The Cleveland Orchestra Welcomes Guest Conductor Daniel Harding and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus, the Singer's Club of Cleveland opens its season and more

By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 8:36 am

The Cleveland Orchestra Welcomes Guest Conductor Daniel Harding and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

The Northeast Ohio classical scene will throw out the welcome mat for a number of visiting soloists and performers this week.

- Joining Les Délices regulars, clarinetists Eric Hoeprich and Madison Vienna, hornists Nathanael Udell and Sadie Glass, and bassoonists Stephanie Corwin and Clay Zeller-Townson, the period instrumentalists will recreate the sounds of the Viennese wind band in three programs beginning in Akron on Thursday, continuing on Friday in Cleveland Heights, and Saturday in Rocky River.

- British guest conductor Daniel Harding, whose alter ego holds a commercial pilot's license, will spend the weekend conducting The Cleveland Orchestra in symphonies by Joseph Haydn, George Walker, and Robert Schumann (Thursday at 7:30, Friday at 11 am, and Saturday at 8).

- On Saturday, Russian guest pianist Ila Yekushev will join music director Sergey Bogza and the Youngstown Symphony in Rhapsodies by Sergei Rachmaninoff and George Gershwin at Youngstown’s Powers Auditorium.

- On Sunday at 5 in Ludwig Recital Hall on the Kent State campus, pianist Conrad Tao will play the premiere of KSU composition professor Adam Roberts’ Book of Flowers on the Kent Keyboard Series, along with selected Études by Claude Debussy.

- And on Sunday at 7:30, tabla artist Salar Nader and rubâb player Homayoun Sakhi will bring music of their Afghan homeland to Oberlin’s Finney Chapel.

- Local artists performing solo recitals include pianist Jakob Aumiller (Beethoven, Rachmaninoff & Robert Schumann’s Carnaval at St. James, Lakewood, Sunday at 4), organist Mario Buchanan (Buxtehude, Mendelssohn, Sowerby, Alain, Locklair, Daley, J.S. Bach, Hurd & Dupré on the Berghaus organ (Holy Trinity Lutheran, Akton, Sunday at 4).

- Northeast Ohio ensembles include the opening concert of The Singers Club’s 132nd season (“In Grand Cathedrals,” Friday at 7 at First Baptist in Shaker Hts.), the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra with trumpeter Neil Mueller & the Cleveland School of the Arts Choir (Saturday at 7:30, Church of the Covenant), & the CIM Orchestra with violinists Jaime Laredo and Jessica Lee (Tuesday at 7:30 at Severance Music Center.)

For details of these and other classical events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings.

