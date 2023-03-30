The Cleveland Orchestra's Family Concert and the Best Classical Music to Catch This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
This week’s picks present a broad spectrum of musical styles.
- On Thursday at 7:30 pm Thomas Adès leads the Cleveland Orchestra with Pekka Kuusisto, violin, in Sibelius’ Prelude & Suite No. 1 from The Tempest and Six Humoresques, Ades’ Märchentänze and The Tempest Symphony (United States Premiere, a Cleveland Orchestra co-commission). Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. The program will be repeated on Friday at 11:00 am and Saturday at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available online.
- Also at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Renovare Music will pair music for strings with poetry by spoken word artist Vision and African drumming by Ali Boyd, Rashon Blake and Derick Barnes. Maltz Performing Arts Center 1855 Ansel Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106. Free.
- On Saturday at 2:00 pm - Gifts of Music will host a Community Sing of Handel’s Messiah (Easter portion). Vocalists of all types and experience levels are welcome. Participants should bring their own scores, but a limited number will be available to borrow. A complete vocal score may be downloaded for free here
. Rocky River United Methodist Church, 19414 Detroit Avenue, Rocky River. Freewill offering. Click here for more information.
- Saturday at 4:30 pm – Oberlin Chamber Singers with Chamber Ensemble, Ben Johns, conducting, will perform Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Unicorn, the Gorgon, and the Manticore or The Three Sundays of a Poet, a Madrigal fable for chorus and nine instruments. The three creatures of the title are allegorical representations of stages in the poet’s life, with The Unicorn representing the beauty and promise of youth, The Gorgon representing the success and haughtiness of middle age, and The Manticore representing the shy loneliness of old age. Warner Concert Hall, Oberlin Conservatory, 43 South Professor St, Oberlin. Free. Click here for live stream.
Sunday, April 2 is full of a variety of offerings:
- At 2 pm The Cleveland Orchestra will present a Family Concert directed by Daniel Reith. Follow a magical Sprite as it embarks on a musical journey through the inner workings of an orchestra, all set to some of classical music’s most famous compositions. Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Tickets available online.
- At 3 pm pianist Rob Kovacs, AKA 88bit, performs virtuosic note-for-note arrangements of vintage Super Nintendo and other classic game system tracks, as well as from newer video games. Maltz PAC,1855 Ansel Rd, Cleveland. Click here for tickets.
- At 4 pm Cleveland Chamber Choir and Cleveland Composers Guild team up for Le Monde Musical, featuring new works by Northeast Ohio’s premier choral composers and masterful works from the last five centuries following themes of renewal, nature, and deep belief. Drinko Hall, Cleveland State University, 2001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland. Free.
- And at 7 pm Gerhardt Zimmermann leads the Canton Symphony Orchestra in music by Richard Strauss, Michael Daugherty, Widor, J.S. Bach, and Liszt featuring organist Heather Cooper as the featured soloist. Zimmermann Symphony Center, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Tickets are available online.
- On Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 pm, Apollo’s Fire presents Exile — Music of the Jewish & African Diasporas (a European tour sendoff concert). Jeannette Sorrell directs, with Rachel Weston, mezzo-soprano, Jacob Perry & Haitham Haidar, tenors, Jeffrey Strauss, baritone, Daphna Mor, recorder, ney & vocals, celebrating the interwoven connections of the Sephardic, Ashkenazy, Palestinian, and African traditions. Gartner Auditorium, Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, 44106. Tickets available online.
